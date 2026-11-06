The Witcher: No Man's Land Tabletop Game Targets Fall 2026 Release

Monster Fight Club and CD Projekt Red are developing The Witcher: No Man's Land, a tabletop skirmish game with PvP, co-op and solo modes, slated for fall 2026.

The Witcher: No Man's Land, a tabletop miniatures skirmish game developed by Monster Fight Club in partnership with CD Projekt Red, is currently expected to arrive during the Fall 2026 window. The announcement arrives at a time when the franchise's live-action presence has faced difficulties. Netflix's The Witcher began with a strong showing, helped by Henry Cavill's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia, but controversial changes to Andrzej Sapkowski's original stories led to Cavill's eventual departure from the series.

The new release takes the franchise in a different direction entirely. Rather than offering open-world RPG adventures, No Man's Land focuses on tactical battles and strategy-driven miniature warfare. Players can assemble their own warbands and command popular characters in fights against iconic enemies and monsters from the Continent.

Also read HBO's Baldur's Gate Series Offers Better Future Than The Witcher End

How No Man's Land Plays and Which Modes It Offers

No Man's Land is built on Monster Fight Club's established action system, which was previously featured in Cyberpunk RED: Combat Zone. The game is designed to let players experience the Continent and its many dangers through a tabletop format rather than a controller.

The game will feature several modes, including traditional PvP, PvPvE, co-op, and solo play. This range allows players to face other people, team up against the game's threats, or play alone against the monsters and characters on the table.

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The flexible factionless system allows players to experiment with different character combinations. Monsters can also act in different ways, becoming wandering threats across the battlefield or serving as the focus of dedicated hunting scenarios.

At launch, No Man's Land will include a two-player starter set containing everything necessary to begin playing. Four additional expansion packs have also been revealed, bringing more characters and monsters into the game, including familiar faces such as Yenn and Dandelion. The available information does not list the full contents of the starter set, so players should check official announcements for those details.

Release Window, Preorders and Launch Timing

As of early November, Monster Fight Club has not announced an exact release date for No Man's Land, and the Fall 2026 window remains the stated target. The developer had previously confirmed that window after an earlier delay, which was intended to give the team additional time to refine the game and expand its content.

The window is narrowing quickly. Preorders have not officially opened yet, but fans can register for announcements and preorder information through the game's Launch Oracle notification page. Registration is the only route currently available for receiving updates directly from the developer.

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If Monster Fight Club keeps its projected release window unchanged, No Man's Land should arrive before the end of 2026. That timing would give Witcher fans another major release while they wait for the franchise's next big RPG adventure.

Where the Witcher Franchise Heads Next

CD Projekt Red recently released The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered, which brings one of the most beloved RPGs ever made to current platforms with updated presentation. The studio also plans a new expansion for The Witcher 3, titled Songs of the Past, which is scheduled for 2027.

Beyond that expansion, The Witcher 4 is the most anticipated title on the roadmap, and it is expected to usher in an entirely new era for the series. No Man's Land adds a different kind of entry to the lineup, expanding the franchise into tactical tabletop play alongside its video games.

The wider catalog already spans multiple formats. It includes the television releases The Hexer (Wiedźmin), The Witcher, and The Witcher: Blood Origin, along with video games such as The Witcher, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, and GWENT: The Witcher Card Game. No Man's Land extends that tradition into a new genre for the franchise.