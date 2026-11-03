The Witcher Last Wish New Hardcover Release December 2026

Andrzej Sapkowski's The Last Wish returns in a deluxe hardcover edition on December 15, 2026. This new release features exclusive graphic novel adaptations and never-before-published content.

Andrzej Sapkowski's original short story collection The Last Wish is returning to the market with a brand-new release scheduled for December 2026. This upcoming edition marks a significant milestone for fans of the dark fantasy genre, offering a fresh perspective on the origins of Geralt of Rivia. The release coincides with the 40th anniversary of the initial publication of Wiedźmin in the Polish magazine Fantastyka.

New Deluxe Edition Features Exclusive Content

The complete collection will be published as an oversized deluxe hardcover by Dark Horse Comics on December 15, 2026. This special volume is not a simple reprint of previously available material but rather a comprehensive new adaptation. It includes completely new cover art designed by Kai Carpenter, featuring foil stamping and silver foil-gilded edges. Additional premium features include a cover gallery, a dedicated sketchbook section, and a ribbon bookmark for readers.

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Graphic Novel Adaptations and Framing Story

This prestigious tome collects six graphic novel adaptations of Sapkowski's classic short stories. The included narratives are The Witcher, A Grain of Truth, The Lesser Evil, A Question of Price, The Edge of the World, and The Last Wish. A key highlight of this release is the inclusion of the new, never-before-published adaptation of the framing story titled The Voice of Reason. This addition ties all the individual tales together into a cohesive narrative experience for the first time in this format.

Foreword by Peter V. Brett and Creative Team

The hardcover edition features a foreword written by internationally bestselling author Peter V. Brett, known for his work on The Demon Cycle series. The project brings together a long list of A-list creators who contributed to the exceptional quality of the artwork and storytelling. These talented individuals have worked to translate the complex themes of tragedy, passion, and bloodlust from the original novels into visual form. Their contributions ensure that the iconic characters and worlds remain true to Andrzej Sapkowski's vision while appealing to modern audiences.

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Historical Context of the Witcher Franchise

The legacy of Geralt of Rivia began long before the popular Netflix live-action adaptation or the legendary video games. The character first appeared in a short story published in 1986, which was later collected in volumes such as Sword of Destiny and The Last Wish. The franchise subsequently expanded into a Polish comic series before developing into the renowned novels: Blood of Elves, Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and The Lady of the Lake. These books served as the primary source material for the hit video game series and the television show starring Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth.

Synopsis of the Collected Short Stories

Readers can expect a deep dive into the world where Geralt is caught between violent feuds, beastly curses, and the confines of destiny. In one tale, Geralt attempts to cure a monstrosity rather than slay it, uncovering a king's dark secret. Another story involves a beast with human faculties, revealing truths within fairy tales. The collection also explores superstitions of inborn evil, pitting a mage against a young woman in acts of cruelty. Further adventures see Geralt and Dandelion searching for a devil to cast out without killing, while fate plays a hand at a royal banquet. Finally, the collection culminates with Geralt and sorceress Yennefer's first encounter as they battle a djinn whose power extends beyond granting wishes.