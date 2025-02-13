The Witcher Franchise Continues with Animated Series and The Witcher 4

The Witcher universe expands with a new animated series on Netflix and the highly anticipated The Witcher 4 game. Doug Cockle, the voice of Geralt, shares his excitement for Ciri's leading role and hints at Geralt's continued involvement.

The Witcher franchise is expanding into new territory with an animated series, The Witcher : Sirens of the Deep, currently streaming on Netflix . Adding to the excitement, The Witcher 4 has been revealed at The Game Awards, marking the return of the beloved RPG series. This next installment will continue the story from The Witcher 3, and fans are eager to discover what adventures await Geralt and Ciri .

Doug Cockle, the voice actor behind Geralt of Rivia, shared his thoughts on Ciri taking the lead in The Witcher 4. He expressed his enthusiasm for the direction CD Projekt Red is taking, stating that he believes it's a brilliant choice. While details about Geralt's role are still under wraps, Cockle confirmed that he will be part of the experience. In his ideal scenario, Geralt wouldn't be ready to retire just yet, continuing his adventures and shaping the world of The Witcher. Fans are eager to see how Ciri's story unfolds in this new chapter and what impact Geralt will have on her journey. The Witcher 4 currently lacks a release date, but updates are promised as they become available.





