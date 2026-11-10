The Witcher Compact Edition Collects Two Comic Stories on May 25, 2027

Dark Horse Comics releases The Witcher Compact Edition on May 25, 2027, a 240-page $9.99 paperback collecting two complete Witcher comic stories.

Dark Horse Comics will publish The Witcher Compact Edition: The Bear and the Butterfly and The Ballad of Two Wolves on May 25, 2027. The 240-page trade paperback brings together two complete Witcher comic stories and is priced at $9.99. The release arrives during a busy year for The Witcher franchise, which also includes a new video game adventure, a fifth and final season of the Netflix series, and an untitled new novel from creator Andrzej Sapkowski.

The collection gathers The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly #1-4 and The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves #1-4 into one volume. Both stories feature Geralt and the bard Dandelion, also known as Jaskier, returning to the style of adventure that fans associate with the franchise's golden era.

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What the Compact Edition Contains Inside

The Compact Edition collects two separate comic stories that were each released as four-issue series. Each story stands on its own, so the volume works both as a first introduction to the franchise's comics and as a convenient way for longtime readers to own the original releases together.

The first story, The Bear and the Butterfly, is written by Simon Spurrier, known for his work on John Constantine: Hellblazer, with art by Stephen Green, who has worked on Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957-Forgotten Lives. The story was originally published in 2025 and sends Geralt across the Continent to hunt monsters.

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The official synopsis for the first issue describes a remote town where a vampire is rumored to be killing the townspeople. The bounty has drawn monster hunters from many backgrounds, and among them is another witcher from the school of the Bear, who becomes a fierce competitor for the reward.

The second story, The Ballad of Two Wolves, was originally published in 2022. Writer Bartosz Sztybor and artist Miki Montllo reunite Geralt and Dandelion for an adventure that the publisher describes as inspired by a classic fable or even two.

Why Readers Are Drawn to the Ballad Story

The Ballad of Two Wolves is framed as a twisted take on Little Red Riding Hood set in the Witcher universe. The story leans into the banter and partnership between Geralt and Dandelion, which the source describes as a dynamic that has held the fandom's attention for years.

The official synopsis says Geralt, described as the greatest monster slayer, is called to the town of Grimmwald. A strange occurrence sparks murmurs of a werewolf on the prowl, while rumors spread about the unusual arrival of three sisters.

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The synopsis adds that with a grand mystery and a monster to kill, Dandelion may find the inspiration he needs to write the perfect ballad. That framing gives the bard a central role, placing the comic's humor and mystery in the same story.

How the 2027 Witcher Lineup Fits Together

The comic volume is one part of a wider 2027 slate that includes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past from CD Projekt RED, the fifth and final season of Netflix's The Witcher, and Andrzej Sapkowski's new novel, which he is expected to finish. Fans of the franchise can follow several formats in the same year.

For readers who want to start with the comics, the May 25, 2027 date gives a clear purchase point. The volume's low price of $9.99 and its page count make it a practical option for collecting both complete stories in a single book.