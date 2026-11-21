CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 4 claims the Most Wanted Game award at the Golden Joystick Awards, solidifying its status as the most anticipated title ahead of its projected 2028 release.

The Witcher 4 has officially secured its position as the gaming industry's most desired upcoming title after winning the Most Wanted Game category at the Golden Joystick Awards. This major fan-voted victory for CD Projekt Red's unannounced sequel occurred during the ceremony broadcast live via the FGS YouTube channel, confirming the immense anticipation surrounding the project before a specific launch date is established. The recognition places the studio's future fantasy role-playing entry at the center of global attention, highlighting its dominant market position as the premier AAA release expected to follow the debut of Grand Theft Auto 6.

While The Game Awards 2026 are still several weeks away, the Golden Joystick results have already cemented the sequel's status as the most hyped project in contemporary gaming. The ceremony highlighted the title's ability to capture the public imagination ahead of other potential competitors. This early endorsement serves as a significant indicator of the franchise's enduring appeal and the high expectations held by millions of players worldwide for the next chapter in the saga.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI 6-Star Wanted Level Mechanics Explained

CD Projekt Red also celebrated additional success at the event by taking home the Best Remake and Remaster prize for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered. The studio managed to secure this accolade amidst stiff competition from other notable titles, including Resident Evil Requiem and the indie favorite Meccha Chameleon. This dual victory underscores the enduring strength of the franchise and the high quality of the studio's current portfolio, reinforcing their reputation for delivering polished experiences to their dedicated fanbase.

Małgorzata Mitręga, a key leader at CD Projekt Red, accepted the awards and provided rare insights into the current state of production for the new installment. Mitręga expressed deep gratitude to the player community, describing the award as a significant honor and a heavy responsibility that the team strives to uphold through dedicated effort. She confirmed that the development crew is working tirelessly, injecting heart and soul into every aspect of the project to ensure it meets the highest standards of quality.

Advertisement

Mitręga stopped short of providing any immediate release window update during her speech, but promised that the appreciation shown by fans gives the team the stamina to keep going and deliver a special game experience. She emphasized that the support received serves as a vital source of motivation for the developers as they continue their rigorous work. This message reassures the community that the studio is maintaining a relentless focus on refinement and excellence throughout the development process.

CD Projekt Red is widely known for its commitment to long-term delivery, having previously worked to restore its image following the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077. A long series of major updates eventually transformed that title into the experience many fans had been waiting for, setting a precedent for how the studio handles post-launch support. This track record provides confidence that The Witcher 4 will benefit from similar dedication, ensuring that the final product justifies the long wait.

The studio maintains a projected release window of 2028 for The Witcher 4, a timeline confirmed earlier in 2026. This delay allows the team to avoid the launch controversies experienced with previous projects by ensuring the game is fully refined before release. The project is being built using the Unreal Engine 5, a technological choice that signals a major leap forward in graphical fidelity and open-world design for the upcoming action RPG, promising a significant visual and mechanical evolution for the series.

The recognition at the Golden Joystick Awards ensures that The Witcher 4 will remain a primary topic of discussion throughout the coming year and into the 2026 awards season. While new game reveals could introduce competitors for the top spot, the current momentum suggests few rivals can currently match the built-up expectation. The industry will be watching closely to see if other major titles can challenge this dominance in the months leading up to the next major ceremonies.

Advertisement

In the interim, players can engage with The Witcher 3, with a new expansion for the remastered version expected to arrive in 2027. This upcoming content aims to maintain engagement with the existing fanbase while the team focuses on the next-generation sequel. The expansion serves as a bridge for enthusiasts eager to continue their journey in the world of The Witcher before the release of the highly anticipated fourth installment.