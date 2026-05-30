The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past: A Bridge Between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4

CD Projekt Red announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past, an upcoming expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, set to be released in 2027. The expansion is expected to be a significant addition to the game, potentially taking 30-40 hours to complete on its own.

CD Projekt Red announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past, an upcoming expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt , set to be released in 2027.

The expansion is expected to be a significant addition to the game, potentially taking 30-40 hours to complete on its own. Although the exact details of the expansion are scarce, it is known that it will be revealed at gamescom 2026, held in Cologne from August 26-30. This means that fans will get their first look at the expansion's gameplay in just three months.

The expansion's setting and narrative are also expected to be revealed by the end of August, giving fans a better understanding of what to expect. One of the most intriguing aspects of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past is its potential role as a bridge between The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Witcher 4. With the expansion releasing in 2027, it is possible that The Witcher 4 may not launch until 2028 at the earliest.

However, it is also possible that CD Projekt Red has chosen this release window to coincide with The Witcher 4's launch, potentially making the wait for The Witcher 4 shorter. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past was originally set to be released this year, but it has been pushed back to 2027.

This delay has given CD Projekt Red more time to develop the expansion, and it is likely that the final product will be even more impressive than initially anticipated. The expansion's release in 2027 will also give fans a chance to experience the game's new content more than a decade after the base game launched.

This is a significant milestone, as it will be a unique opportunity for fans to see brand-new Witcher 3: Wild Hunt content in a new light. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past is scheduled to be released for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2027, and it is expected to be a significant addition to the game's story and gameplay





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The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Witcher 4 CD Projekt Red Gamescom 2026 Expansion Release Date Gameplay Setting Narrative Bridge

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