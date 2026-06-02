The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gets New DLC in 2027

CD Projekt Red is releasing a new DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 2027, over a decade after the game's initial release. The expansion will feature a new story for Geralt of Rivia and might help transition the series to its next game.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a new DLC in 2027, over a decade after its initial release and two expansions that came out a year after its launch.

The newest DLC is based on what has been shared, including its release window and that it will feature a new story for Geralt of Rivia. Some fans speculate that this expansion's story might help transition the series to its next game, acting as a re-introduction of the world.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Songs Of The Past Expansion has set a high bar for any future DLC, adding so much more to the overall experience of an already great RPG. The mature storytelling of the game is some of the deepest CD Projekt Red has ever written, and can be directly cited as an inspiration for many of the game's expansions.

The 2020 expansion, for example, is a huge expansion not just in narrative, but in open world elements as well. Players in this DLC get to explore a brand-new region called Touissant, giving them a fresh map to investigate from top to bottom. This obviously came with new quests, characters, and sub-locations, adding many new hours onto an already big RPG. The 2027 expansion could be extremely linear, but either way, it will inevitably be judged harshly by diehard players.

Other small gameplay systems could also be included in the expansion, making it a more substantial experience. Recent interviews and financial earnings conversations have shared some details on this expansion's direction, which might satisfy some players. According to an interview with Polygon, the expansion is described as





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