The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gets New DLC and Statue Release

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to receive a brand-new DLC titled Songs of the Past, and a new statue release titled The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Geralt vs Eredin. The DLC and statue are expected to be released in 2027 and this fall respectively.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to receive a brand-new DLC titled Songs of the Past, which has been met with excitement from fans after months of speculation.

The official release of Songs of the Past is scheduled for 2027, and while it may seem like a long wait, it could be a blessing in disguise given the numerous massive releases expected in 2026. For those who need a fix of The Witcher 3, a new release titled The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Geralt vs Eredin is slated for this fall.

This is a 1/6-scale diorama from Pure Arts depicting the final showdown between Geralt of Rivia and Eredin Bréacc Glas. The diorama is an exclusive, gorgeous, and highly detailed statue made from polyresin materials with game-accurate sculpted armor and weapons. It is a limited-edition release that comes individually numbered for authenticity and is expected to ship worldwide between July and September 2026.

The diorama showcases Geralt and Eredin on an icy, war-torn base, ready to unleash their signs and engage in battle. The exclusive edition of the statue is limited to just 250 units total, and comes with a unique Eredin Symbol Medallion as an additional bonus collectible. This is an officially licensed product from CD Projekt Red, and is sure to sell out quickly.

Fans of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will definitely want to keep an eye on this new release, and it may be a great way to scratch their itch before the official release of Songs of the Past next year. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an RPG action adventure game that has received widespread critical acclaim, with a 93/100 average critic score and a 95% recommendation rate from critics.

It was released in 2015 and has been a fan favorite ever since. The game's developer, CD Projekt Red, is known for its high-quality games and attention to detail, and this new release is no exception. Fans of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will definitely want to check out this new release and experience the game's epic final confrontation between Geralt and Eredin





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The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Songs Of The Past Geralt Vs Eredin DLC Statue

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