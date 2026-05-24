The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC Rumors and Limited-Edition Collectible Statue of Triss Merigold

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC is heavily rumored, despite no official confirmation. Focus covered, including rumors, collectibles, releases. Follow developments by subscribing to our newsletter

There's a lot of buzz surrounding the heavily rumored The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC that's apparently supposed to be revealed by CD Projekt Red sometime this year, despite there being no official confirmation that such an expansion even exists.

HS hearsay and speculation has been the main fuel hyping up fans for the DLC, which is reportedly meant to bridge the gap between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4. As gamers gear up for The Witcher 4's 2027 or 2028 launch, the rumored DLC would unquestionably be a massive gift to tide them over in the meantime.

With the confirmed launch of cross-platform mod support on consoles said to be available in 2026, many fans have pointed to a possible surprise reveal of the DLC when mod support eventually goes live, though this has also only been fueled mostly by wishful thinking as well. One beloved The Witcher 3 character is making an official return in 2027 ahead of The Witcher 4's release as well, with fan-favorite Triss Merigold getting her very own stunning release (via YouTube).

The Witcher 3's Triss Merigold is set to make her triumphant return in 2027 with a brand-new release from Prime 1 Studio. The Triss Merigold Alternative Outfit quarter scale statue is an officially licensed collectible release available for pre-order now for just under $1000 USD, set for a December 2026 to March 2027 release via the Prime 1 Studio website, or between February and June 2027 if ordered via third-party websites such as Sideshow.

The Triss Merigold statue measures 20.47 inches (52 cm) tall and features Triss in her alternative outfit from one of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s various DLCs released over the years. There are two versions of the statue available, standard and bonus, with the bonus version including an alternate right arm holding a blazing spellbook





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Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC Triss Merigold Statue Prime 1 Studio Collectible

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