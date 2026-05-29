The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past Expansion Announced for 10th Anniversary

CD Projekt RED announces a new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, titled Songs of the Past, set for release in 2027. Developed with Fool's Theory, it promises a substantial experience comparable to Blood & Wine. A third sword in promotional art hints at a new type of enemy.

The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt, originally released in May 2015, remains one of the most celebrated role-playing games of all time. Its expansive world, deep narrative, and memorable characters set a new standard for the genre.

While combat mechanics were occasionally clunky, the game's heartfelt storytelling and immersive exploration captured the hearts of millions. Now, as the game approaches its 10th anniversary, CD Projekt RED has announced a brand-new expansion titled The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past. This expansion is not a minor update or a mod; it aims to deliver a substantial experience comparable to Blood & Wine, the previous major expansion that offered 30 to 40 hours of gameplay.

Developed in partnership with Fool's Theory and set for release in 2027, Songs of the Past will once again place players in the role of Geralt of Rivia as he embarks on a fresh adventure. During a recent REDstreams 10th anniversary livestream, CD Projekt RED's social media manager Laura Beitzel teased that the expansion will align with what fans have come to expect from the studio's expansions.

Given that Blood & Wine was large enough to be a standalone game, this announcement has generated tremendous excitement. Details about the plot remain scarce, but key clues have emerged. The announcement image, as well as a previous Belleteyn tease, show Geralt carrying a third sword. Traditionally, Geralt wields two swords: one steel for human enemies and one silver for monsters.

The addition of a third sword suggests a new type of foe, possibly from another realm or with unique properties. During the livestream, Amelia Korzycka hinted that this sword is very important to the story. Fans are speculating about the nature of this new threat, which could involve otherworldly entities or even a new school of monsters. The expansion is also expected to raise the hardware requirements for the base game, so players should check the updated minimum specs.

While it is too early to say if Songs of the Past will surpass Blood & Wine, it is undoubtedly a timely addition to build hype for the upcoming The Witcher 4. The Witcher 3 remains a top-tier RPG with a 93/100 score on OpenCritic and a 95% critic recommendation. It is available on PC, consoles, and supports cross-platform play and cross-save.

The game is rated M for Mature due to alcohol use, blood, gore, intense violence, nudity, strong language, and sexual content. CD Projekt RED continues to support the title with new content, and fans eagerly await more details about Songs of the Past. In the meantime, a freebie related to the expansion is available for those who wishlist the game. As the release date approaches, more information will undoubtedly surface, keeping the community engaged and excited for Geralt's next chapter





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