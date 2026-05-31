The Witcher 3's Songs of the Past Expansion Offers a Final Geralt Adventure Before The Witcher 4

CD Projekt Red announces The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past, a Blood & Wine-sized expansion releasing in 2027, featuring Geralt as the protagonist and bridging the gap to The Witcher 4 with Ciri.

CD Projekt Red has announced a new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt titled Songs of the Past, set to release in 2027. This Blood & Wine-sized expansion will be playable at gamescom this August, offering fans a fresh adventure starring Geralt of Rivia.

The announcement comes as a surprise given that The Witcher 4, which will feature Ciri as the primary protagonist, is also in development. Songs of the Past provides a bridge between the two games, allowing players to continue their journey with Geralt while the mainline series transitions to a new hero.

The expansion is expected to be a substantial addition, comparable to previous large-scale DLCs, and will likely tie into the lore of The Witcher universe, possibly setting up events for the upcoming sequel. The expansion's narrative focus remains under wraps, but it is speculated to explore Geralt's adventures after the main events of The Witcher 3.

Given that The Witcher 4 will star Ciri, Songs of the Past might serve as a farewell to Geralt, although CD Projekt Red has not confirmed his absence from future titles. The expansion could also introduce new locations, monsters, and characters, expanding on the rich world of The Witcher. The timing of its announcement, just before The Witcher 4's release, suggests that CD Projekt Red is keen to keep fans engaged with the franchise.

The expansion's title, Songs of the Past, hints at a reflective story, perhaps delving into Geralt's history or the legacy of witchers in the region. While some fans were disappointed that Geralt would not be the main protagonist in The Witcher 4, Songs of the Past ensures that he remains a playable character for at least one more major story.

The expansion is a testament to the enduring popularity of Geralt and the depth of the world CD Projekt Red has built. With its release in 2027, players have ample time to replay The Witcher 3 and prepare for this new content. The game's already massive world will grow even larger, and the expansion is expected to be a critical and commercial success.

For those who love Geralt and Ciri, this is a win-win situation, offering more of both beloved characters. The expansion will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and pre-orders are likely to begin soon after the gamescom gameplay reveal





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