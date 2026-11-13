'The Wire meets The IT Crowd': James Nesbitt and Nicola Walker's British police drama is your weekend watch

Love your police dramas with a side of dark humour? This one's for you

that deserves a spot on your watchlist. And if you like your police dramas with a generous helping of dark humour, this one might be right up your street.

, the British police satire that swaps the usual murder investigations and brooding detectives for PR disasters, political manoeuvring and an institution desperately trying to get its act together.creators Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, alongside Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle. And with a cast featuring some of Britain's best-known television stars, it's well worth discovering. follows American PR executive Liz Garvey , who's brought in to overhaul the force's public image. Her mission?

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Drag the Met into the modern age, win over the public and convince a deeply sceptical police force that transparency might actually be a good thing. Between social media scandals, political interference, internal rivalries and officers who aren't exactly thrilled about being managed by an outsider, Liz quickly discovers that changing the culture of the Met is easier said than done.

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Meanwhile, the officers on the ground are dealing with the messy realities of policing, often finding themselves caught between doing their jobs and protecting the force's reputation. The OAis listed on Prime Video in the UK, giving viewers another chance to discover the British police drama. The series consists of a feature-length pilot followed by six episodes, making it an easy watch if you're after something you can get through in a couple of evenings.

So, if you've already exhausted your usual crime drama recommendations and fancy something a little different, consider this your sign to give