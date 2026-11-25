From serving temperatures and ice cubes to screw caps and fancy glasses, a master sommelier reveals which wine rules you can happily break this holiday season.

from WED 10:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches Countyuntil FRI 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent Countyfrom THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Somerset County, Camden County, Ocean County, Salem County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Gloucester County, New Castle CountyIf you like "Game of Thrones," consider yourself an introvert, and enjoy traveling, results found you're probably into red wine.

Most wine rules are guidelines, not strict requirements, according to a sommelier. The most important thing is to drink what you enjoy, whether that means choosing unconventional food pairings or adding ice cubes. Chilling wine can mute its flavors and aromas, while adding ice cools and dilutes it.

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However, it's perfectly fine if that's how you prefer to drink it. Screw caps don't indicate lower quality; they generally suggest the wine is intended to be enjoyed rather than aged. Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving dinner, attending a holiday party or enjoying a glass at home, there are plenty of wine guidelines that can make choosing and serving a bottle feel intimidating. Should red wine always be served at room temperature?

Is it acceptable to put ice cubes in wine? And does a screw cap mean you're buying a lower-quality bottle? Jill Zimorski, one of just 299 master sommeliers in the world and an assistant professor of the practice at the University of Denver's Fritz Knoebel School of Hospitality Management, said many traditional wine rules are more like guidelines than requirements. According to the sommelier, most wine rules are guidelines, not strict requirements.

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"There are a lot of guidelines and there's usually good reason behind the guidelines that influence wine choice and wine service decisions. But also they're not hard and fast. And I would rather somebody not adhere to one of those guidelines then just not choose wine," Zimorski said.

"What's most important in wine is that you enjoy it. "Dig deeper: Zimorski said that temperature does affect how we perceive wine, explaining htat the colder the temperature, the more muted the wine will taste. "So even if you really like all of your wines quite cold, it's important to know that if it's very cold, it will not smell and taste as much as it would if it was a more, you know, at a higher temperature," she explained.

That doesn't mean you have to avoid chilling your favorite bottle. However, it's worth knowing that serving wine extremely cold can prevent some of its flavors and aromas from coming through. If you prefer your wine chilled with a few ice cubes, Zimorski said there's no reason to feel guilty about it.

"I'm not averse to putting an ice cube in there as long as you know that when you add ice to a beverage, it chills it and it dilutes it. So you're going to taste less. But if you're fine with that, it's fine," she added. There may be established theories and science behind pairing certain wines with particular foods, but personal preference should ultimately take priority.

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"If someone is happy and enjoys the combination of food and wine together, that should be the only rule that really matters," Zimoski said. A bottle with a screw cap isn't necessarily an indication of poor quality. According to Zimorski, the closure is more about whether a wine is intended to age than how good it is.

"That's all you can infer is that a screw cap means don't age it, just drink it. It doesn't imply quality, it's just a factor of aging," she added. Zimorski said there won't be any harm to the wine by drinking it out of a regular all-purpose wine glass. The information for this story was provided by The Associated Press’ Campus Insights. This story was reported from Los Angeles.