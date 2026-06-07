The Winchesters Deserved a Second Season to Fulfill Its Potential

A look back at The Winchesters spinoff and why it needed more time to find its audience.

Jensen Ackles has spent the last several years joining high-profile TV shows like The Boys and Tracker, but the actor is still best known for his 15 seasons on The CW as the co-lead of Supernatural .

He embodied the role of Dean Winchester for the better part of two decades, and Dean's death is arguably the biggest reason why the series finale remains so divisive among fans. That finale wasn't the end of Dean's story for Ackles, however, and The Winchesters deserved to keep telling that story for longer than one season as a Supernatural spinoff.

The Winchesters was billed as a prequel to Supernatural, and the action was led by John Winchester, played by Drake Rodger, and Mary Campbell, played by Meg Donnelly. The series was set up to show the early stages of John and Mary's love story, years before they would become the parents to Dean and Sam. Naturally, their love story would also involve hunting down monsters and solving mysteries.

Ackles was on board as an executive producer and even appeared in the flesh in a couple of episodes. Unfortunately, The Winchesters failed as a Supernatural spinoff. The drama lasted for just 13 episodes over the course of one season. Compared to Supernatural running for 327 episodes over 15 seasons, The Winchesters deserved at least one more round to find an audience.

Supernatural wasn't perfect halfway through its 22-episode first season, after all, so perhaps the story of John and Mary just needed more time. The Winchesters had one major challenge from the very beginning: comparisons to Supernatural were inevitable. John and Mary's love story, for better or worse, had been covered extensively in the original show, and The CW's promotion of the spinoff made it clear that this version of their story wasn't going to match the first version.

Supernatural had enough continuity problems on its own without The Winchesters rewriting more history, so the initial premise might not have appealed to the audience that followed Sam and Dean. Even though the Supernatural series finale ending wasn't a universal hit with fans, it was the canon conclusion to Sam and Dean's story up until The Winchesters premiered in 2022.

The new show's season 1 finale delivered a twist that confirmed The Winchesters wasn't breaking Supernatural canon at all, which was good for the original series' legacy as well as for the spinoff setting itself apart. Season 2 was going to be a fresh start.

Jensen Ackles' live-action return in the season 1 finale revealed that The Winchesters was taking place in an alternate universe from the main Supernatural storyline, so the spinoff contradicting the Supernatural version of John and Mary's origin story didn't matter. Supernatural had already established its own multiverse, and the Winchester brothers even visited other realities and met the doppelgangers of their loved ones who lived there. The precedent was set years before The Winchesters premiered.

Supernatural developed a complex mythology throughout its fifteen seasons, and sometimes the show broke its own timeline or altered its own canon. The confirmation that The Winchesters was perfectly in line with Supernatural canon was a solid twist for the season 1 finale, but the spinoff might have been better off by revealing that twist much earlier in the series.

Supernatural fans could have been confident that The Winchesters wasn't changing everything, and the door would be open for other original series stars to reprise their roles. If Dean could visit from Heaven, surely others could as well. Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins were even both working on shows for The CW at the time. Padalecki was starring on Walker, while Collins helped launch Gotham Knights as a CW superhero series that was set outside of the eight-show Arrowverse.

The Winchesters just needed a second season to make the most out of the multiverse reveal. While The Winchesters was fundamentally about John and Mary falling in love while fighting monsters, the spinoff was much more of an ensemble show than Supernatural ever was. The original series was always centered on Sam and Dean, even after characters like Castiel and Bobby earned larger roles.

It was a two-lead show with a strong supporting cast; The Winchesters made the most of its larger main cast. The main group was made up of four characters. Nida Khurshid played Lata Desai, whose lore expertise was key to the group's work in season 1, even though she was still in training to become a hunter. Jojo Fleites played Carlos Cervantez, whose contributions involved hunting demons as well as access to a van.

It wasn't quite as iconic as Supernatural's Impala, but the van definitely came in handy. The cast had enough chemistry to warrant more seasons, and the show was just beginning to explore its own identity. The multiverse twist opened up endless possibilities for crossovers and cameos, which could have attracted more viewers. Unfortunately, The CW cancelled the show after one season, leaving fans with a cliffhanger that will never be resolved.

Despite its flaws, The Winchesters had potential that was cut short. It deserved at least a second season to develop its characters and storylines further. The spinoff could have become a worthy addition to the Supernatural universe if given more time. In the end, it remains a missed opportunity for The CW and for the fans who wanted to see more of the Winchester family legacy





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