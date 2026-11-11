The White Lotus Season 4 Could Cast Steve Coogan as Jon Gries Replacement

Steve Coogan may take over the role Jon Gries played in The White Lotus season 4, set for release in the first half of 2027 at a Saint-Tropez resort.

The White Lotus season 4 is set for release in the first half of 2027, according to the source report, and it will mark the return of Mike White's scabrously satirical dark comedy. The new installment features what the report describes as the show's most luxurious setting yet, along with a whole host of fresh faces. Among the newly added cast members, Steve Coogan has emerged as a strong candidate to fill the role left open by Jon Gries.

Jon Gries has not been confirmed for The White Lotus season 4, which suggests his character may finally be bowing out of the series. Mike White, the show's showrunner, writer and director, is known for holding back at least one surprise for fans, so the situation is not yet settled. Early images of the season show a setting at a resort in Saint-Tropez that hosts guests attending the Cannes Film Festival.

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Steve Coogan Is the Likely Successor to Jon Gries

Steve Coogan is the most natural fit to replace Jon Gries in the group of guests at the Saint-Tropez resort, based on the actor's established screen persona. Gries has played Greg Hunt across the past three seasons, and he is the only character to have appeared in every season of the show so far.

Coogan is an expert in playing disingenuous characters whose overly self-serving manner hides a duplicitous nature, which is the same quality that made Gries memorable. He can also deliver a biting line with a deadpan expression, a delivery that complements his typically British sense of humor.

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The source notes clear differences between the two roles. A Steve Coogan character would likely be more sycophantic and less ruthlessly calculating than Greg Hunt, though he could still turn on earthy, working-class charm when the situation requires it. Coogan is also expected to appear similarly unassuming among the wealthier American guests he socializes with.

Why Alan Partridge Shapes the Steve Coogan Appeal

Alan Partridge is the character that fans of Steve Coogan will immediately connect with the casting. Partridge is portrayed as a smarmy, self-important male chauvinist who sees himself as a far better person than he is in real life, a trait that overlaps with the performative behavior seen throughout The White Lotus.

The source highlights Partridge's canon of generation-defining British comedy series as a useful starting point for viewers who enjoy the show's satire of self-absorbed elites. Partridge's most recent TV show, This Time, has no bad episodes, according to the report, yet it is not considered Coogan's best work as the character.

If Coogan brings even a small part of his most celebrated creation to The White Lotus season 4, the report argues that viewers are in for a treat. Whether or not Jon Gries appears alongside him, Alan Partridge would be more than welcome in Saint-Tropez.

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What the Season 4 Casting Means for Viewers

The casting of Steve Coogan gives viewers a familiar comic presence while still offering a clear contrast to the character Jon Gries built over three seasons. Mike White has consistently introduced new personalities with each season, and the source suggests that differences between the actors are a welcome part of that approach.

The next confirmed milestone is the release window of the first half of 2027. No images of the show's new characters have been shared at this stage, so the full ensemble and the status of Jon Gries remain unconfirmed until official announcements are made by HBO and the production team.