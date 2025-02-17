The White Lotus Season 3 Theme Song Ditches Yodeling for a Trippy, Thai-Inspired Vibe

The White Lotus season 3 premiered with a brand new intro theme song, marking a departure from the iconic yodeling heard in previous seasons. Composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer explains the change, inspired by Thai music and viral cat TikToks, and how it reflects the new season's theme of spirituality.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus season 3 , episode 1. Viewers who tuned in for the highly anticipated season 3 premiere of The White Lotus may have noticed a change to the popular club-inspired theme song from season 2. Compared to The White Lotus theme song s from seasons 1 and 2, which were melodically similar, season 3 's intro music feels like a big step in a new direction.

With The White Lotus season 3 set at a resort in Thailand, composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer made adjustments from season 2's Italian-themed 'Renaissance' to fit the new setting. In an interview with Variety, Tapia de Veer revealed that he thought his season 2 viral banger was 'terrible.' It felt like Tapia de Veer has updated and improved on the foundational elements of The White Lotus season 1 intro music with The White Lotus season 2 theme, providing a remixed and revamped version that still included the iconic yodeling throughout. The White Lotus season 3 intro song, however, does not include the iconic yodeling, which is surprising since it has become a signature feature of the series. The White Lotus Season 3's Intro Music Was Changed To Be More Reflective Of Thai Music. Each Season Of The White Lotus Reflects Its New Setting. The White Lotus theme song changes with each season's slate of new characters and is greatly influenced by its rotational setting. Season 1's theme song was titled 'Aloha!' and season 2's was named 'Renaissance' for this reason. The White Lotus season 3 intro music still builds like an EDM song, incorporating a house-like beat in the closing seconds, but feels more transcendental and even mysterious. Creator Mike White has said that spirituality will be a major theme of The White Lotus season 3, so the new theme song aligns. Tapia de Veer, who recently composed the soundtrack to 2024's Babygirl, also told Variety that he was inspired by viral cat TikToks when making The White Lotus season 3 main title theme. 'I think that the best song I heard in the last few years that I can remember is people harmonizing to a cat on TikTok.' He didn't mention any Thai influences but rather the originality of these TikToks that inspired him most. 'It’s super moving and so spontaneous and fresh that this is grabbing a lot more my attention than super-produced pop music.





