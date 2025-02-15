The White Lotus Season 3: Star-Studded Cast Brings Familiar Faces to Thailand

HBO's The White Lotus returns for its third season on February 16th, with a star-studded cast that includes recognizable faces like Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Theo James, Fred Hechinger, and K-pop sensation Lisa from Blackpink. The show takes place in Thailand this time, with each actor bringing their unique talents and experiences to the luxurious and sometimes chaotic world of the White Lotus.

With HBO premiering The White Lotus season three on February 16, stars including Jason Isaacs , Leslie Bibb, Aimee Lou Wood, and Natasha Rothwell may look familiar. Isaacs, best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, is nearly unrecognizable in season three.

He traded his blonde locks and wizarding robes for a dad 'do and khakis — not to mention dropped his British accent for a Southern twang — as he portrays Timothy Ratliff, described as a wealthy businessman vacationing with his wife and three children. And he's not the only cast member who may look familiar to the eagle-eyed viewer. In season three, Timothy heads to Thailand for a stay at the extravagant hotel alongside his wife Victoria (Parker Posey) and kids Saxon (played by the young actor, Theo James), and Quinn (played by Fred Hechinger). Horror fans will recognize Posey from her role as Jennifer Jolie in 'Scream 3' and Hook as Debbie Glatzel from 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.' As for the next-generation heartthrobs? James has plenty of experience in the spotlight as the 31-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, while Hechinger — whose parents are Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola — rose to fame playing Will Winbury on 'The Perfect Couple' alongside Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.'We all worked in another country for almost seven months, a cast of 11 actors,' she told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi at the premiere. 'It was wild. It felt like an experiment. These things change your life. I got a massage in Thailand for $30.' But the biggest star of all just might be Lalisa Manobal (born Pranpriya Manobal), better known as Lisa, who joins Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé as K-pop's explosive Blackpink, which has become the most followed female group on Spotify and the music group with the most subscribers on YouTube, according to the So, why would Lisa make the jump to TV? Well, the 27-year-old described herself as a 'huge fan' of 'The White Lotus' long before the show made the move to her native Thailand. 'I almost cried,' she told E! of getting the part. 'I was in the car with my family and I didn't tell them that I auditioned for the role... They're so happy for me.'





