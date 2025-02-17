The White Lotus Season 3: Is This Family's Wellness Retreat Headed for Disaster?

A look at the latest season of The White Lotus, focusing on the Ratliff family and the unsettling dynamics at play during their wellness retreat in Thailand.

The newest season of The White Lotus returns with an intriguing and potentially unsettling family dynamic. This time, the cast of affluent yet flawed individuals has journeyed to Thailand for a wellness retreat at the resort's exclusive location. While classic elements like beachfront cocktails and lavish breakfast buffets remain, the emphasis this season is on relaxation and spiritual exploration.

Guests are encouraged to disconnect from technology, reside in private bungalows, and personalize their health plans to achieve their weekly goals.Among the guests is the Ratliff family, a wealthy clan hailing from the South, marked by a deep-seated rivalry between Duke and UNC Chapel Hill. Their presence is centered around their middle daughter, Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), a college senior researching Buddhism. Saxon (played by ), the eldest son, embodies a stereotypical privileged persona with his choice of attire – four-inch-inseam chinos and Oakley sunglasses – and his quick temper, which flares up almost immediately in a confrontation with another guest, Rick (played by Walton Goggins), over smoking near his parents. The youngest brother, Lochlan (Sam Nivola), finds himself caught in the middle, torn between following his brother and father's path to Duke or aligning with his mother and sister's preference for UNC Chapel Hill. Adding to the complexity, both older siblings vie for Lochlan's attention, placing further strain on their familial relationships.The Ratliffs, despite their seemingly polished demeanor, exude an unsettling aura. Piper's choice of clothing, including a pristine white Dôen-esque dress seen on the boat, evokes a sense of purity and virginity. Her wardrobe, characterized by feminine silhouettes and soft patterns, reminiscent of Anthropologie and Hill House, further reinforces this perception. However, her brothers interpret her attire as a sign of deeper issues, leading Saxon to make inappropriate and disturbing comments about his sister's supposed lack of sexual experience. This seemingly innocent family dynamic hints at a darker undercurrent, leaving viewers to anticipate the unfolding drama and its potential consequences





