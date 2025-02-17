The White Lotus Season 3: A Darker, More Agitated Vacation in Thailand

Mike White returns to the world of The White Lotus for a third season, this time set in a luxurious wellness retreat in Thailand. The new season explores the complexities of modern relationships and the darker side of paradise.

Welcome back to The White Lotus . Don't stress, Thailand has all the amenities you've come to love from vacations in Maui and Taormina. There are stunning suites and magnificent vistas, an ensemble of arrivals and employees with secrets underneath the surfaces of their scowls or smiles, and all the anxious drumming and warbling moans one can take. Mike White returns to the comfortably uncomfortable hotel with an eye on health and wellness.

This isn't any old White Lotus, this location is specifically designed around making the guests well again. Whether that's through massages, cross-legged therapy sessions, or bottomless bottles of booze, it depends on the guest. While the rooms have gotten more splendid, the service seems to have declined, and the heavily armed guards who wander the premises mean we and the latest Lotus Eaters to journey here are in for a particularly agitated stay at HBO's unlikely prestige TV powerhouse. Season 3 begins like any The White Lotus season, with an ominous flash-forward. A young man named Zion is learning the finer points of meditation when gunfire sends him running back to the resort calling for his mother. Lost in the gardens, he prays to a Buddha statue, then prays harder to Jesus, then settles on cursing the Buddha. Someone is insulted because the only response Zion receives is a large reptile swimming inexorably toward him. The scene fades out and the “One Week Earlier” subtitle fades in. We're introduced to this year's cast as they disembark and settle into the hotel. While I found plenty to like about the new characters White has dropped into his dollhouse, I can't say I found much to love. There is a sobbing, alcoholic hole left in The White Lotus season 3 courtesy of the boat that Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya swan-dived head-first into in Sicily. As brilliant a curtain call as that was, her absence is palpable. There is still plenty of time for someone to step forward as a breakout star, but in episode 1, I haven't found them yet.As series creator Mike White promised, The White Lotus season 3 is much darker, a lurid and mesmerizing trip to Thailand with another stellar cast. White has been able to reconfigure relationship dynamics like a chef repurposing the same ingredients over and over into original dishes every season. Whether it's newlyweds Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) and Shane (Jake Lacey) in season 1 or the three generations of Di Grasso men in season 2, White knows how to arrange humans into fresh and surprising groupings. Episode 1,'Same Spirits, New Forms', introduces three new configurations to decipher. There's Kate (Leslie Bibb), Laurie (Carrie Coon), and Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), childhood friends now in middle age who get along just well enough that one can’t be outright accused of ridiculing another. There's the grimacing Rick (Walton Goggins) and his young, bubbly partner, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), who is wonderfully wise to Rick's melancholy routine. The Ratliffs are a family from somewhere in the Southern US, though I could have sworn the patriarch Timothy (Jason Isaacs) was from Australia until late in the episode when he receives a call from a reporter asking about some shady financial dealings. Parker Posey as his wife Victoria doesn't fare much better. Their three children are Piper, Saxon, and Lochlan, who they call'Lochy'. Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) is ambitious but sweet, seeking to interview a Buddhist teacher. Lochy (Sam Nivola) is debating whether to go to Duke or North Carolina, and eldest Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) won't stop talking about sex. Seriously. Like at all. I’m sure exceptionally comfortable sibling relationships exist, but I've yet to encounter one where the eldest brother wonders aloud to the youngest why their sister hasn’t had sex yet. I guess we'll come back to that. Returning from The White Lotus season 1 is Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who now gets the chance to play the guest as she learns the secrets of Eastern medicine. Watching the White Lotus staff become a bigger part of the story has been a delight of the show’s evolution. Belinda is joined by several more employees, like Mook (Lalisa Manobal) and Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), who guards the entrance to the hotel and has a crush on Moo





