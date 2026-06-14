The White Lotus's success has inspired a new wave of dark murder mysteries on streaming platforms, with shows like Netflix's Slasher and Apple TV's The After Party drawing comparisons to the HBO series.

While Netflix 's dark murder mystery show is a lot gorier than HBO's The White Lotus , the two series still have a lot in common. The success of HBO's dark comedy The White Lotus has a lot to answer for.

Season 1 of the 2021 hit helped catapult its supporting star, Sydney Sweeney, to A-list fame, although the earlier HBO hit Euphoria also played a part in this. Since then, from Anyone But You to The Housemaid, the young star has been a multiplex staple.

The increasingly impressive casts of each new season of The White Lotus have also helped contribute to the emerging trend of ballooning TV budgets, with the upcoming fourth outing reportedly costing north of $100 million thanks to the presence of stars like Laura Dern, Vincent Cassel, Heather Graham, Ben Kingsley, and Kumail Nanjiani, among many others. However, that isn't the biggest TV trend that The White Lotus had a role in.

The show's success has also helped revive the murder mystery genre for the streaming age, even though The White Lotus has focused less and less on this element of its premise since season 1. Between Netflix's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Apple TV's The After Party, Peacock's Poker Face, and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, The White Lotus clearly helped inspire a trend since its debut.

That said, Netflix's Slasher pioneered almost the exact same premise, albeit with a smaller budget, years earlier. Slasher Shares The White Lotus's Location-Hopping Murder Mystery Premise Premiering on Chiller in 2016, Slasher is a dark R-rated murder mystery that focuses on a new cast of intentionally unlikable characters in a new location with each new season of the anthology series.

If that setup sounds familiar, that might be because the show has a lot of DNA in common with The White Lotus. Slasher's standout season 4 even shares The White Lotus's best recurring theme, as Flesh and Blood is a Succession-style satire about an uber-rich family being killed on their private island.

This plot ensures that Flesh and Blood feels like an inordinately gory season of The White Lotus, and the outing was even released within a month of the arrival of the HBO show's first season in July 2021. Of course, everything from Harper's Island to the four-series Pretty Little Liars franchise proves that there have been dark murder mystery shows for a long time.

What makes the comparisons between Slasher and The White Lotus uniquely interesting, though, is the overlap in their execution. Both shows change their characters with every season and move to new settings to focus on new themes. Although The White Lotus is undeniably a subtler show, both series are also dark satires that feature barbed commentary on contemporary culture and politics.

Slasher Is Far Darker Than The White Lotus The big difference between Slasher and The White Lotus doesn't come in their plots, as both shows are technically murder mystery ensembles, but rather in their tone. The White Lotus often feels more like a satirical dramedy than a murder mystery, with some viewers questioning whether season 3 even counts as a murder mystery despite one pivotal character's death.

In contrast, Slasher has multiple murders in every season, making it feel like a uniquely dark and gruesome take on the mystery genre. While the themes of the two shows intersected perfectly with Flesh and Blood, other seasons of Slasher feel tonally closer to the gory Netflix horror trilogy Fear Street than The White Lotus.

That said, since Slasher is a rare horror show that relies entirely on non-supernatural villains, the murder mystery still functions as a much nastier spin on HBO's The White Lotus





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