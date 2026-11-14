The White Hart faces ongoing structural issues after ceiling collapse

Hotel owner William Sitwell recounts how a freshly patched ceiling in the back hall of The White Hart in Wiveliscombe collapsed after heavy rain, highlighting the establishment's struggle with limited finances and repeated temporary fixes instead of proper roof repairs.

William Sitwell, pictured in his hotel restaurant, The White Hart, in Wiveliscombe, Somerset - Jim Wileman The White Hart – my establishment in Wiveliscombe, West SomersetFlourishes of finesse aside, I was most grateful for him simply having fixed a problem.

The back hall, where the back door meets the main staircase leading up to the guest rooms finally looked respectable again. Until Jason popped by, its ceiling had been marked with an unsavoury-looking water stain, the result of a hole in the roof above it. Rain dripped down the walls each time the heavens opened. It was grim – a metaphorical “Welcome to Fawlty Towers” sign.

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Not least because the area serves as the out-of-hours entrance for guests and is the only route to the staircase which doesn’t have three-inch treads . So I was glad to have it remedied. At least, that was for a short while. Because what we hadn’t done was a proper job – namely fix the roof and stop the water ingress.

But that would have cost much more money, compared to a lick of paint. And, after costs and payroll, that’s not cash The White Hart has. Instead, we do our best just to muddle by. That means we patch.

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We patch up our finances with a rolling loan on some dodgy high-interest, we patch the holes in service by stretching the staff like pliable Sellotape and we patch the leaks. We even pump out the cellars rather than have a proper dig around to find out why they flood. And this week I’m finally paying the price for this approach. Because days after Jason’s visit, the newly decorated ceiling in the back hall came crashing down.

It happened midweek, after dinner service was wrapped up. The time was about 10pm, and a smattering of guests were spread throughout our restaurant, preparing to head upstairs to their rooms.from now until May. Passing through the back hall earlier in the evening, I had spotted several trails of water running down the wall and an especially fresh and revolting spread of damp across the ceiling. Jason’s work was being undone.

Still, I thought at the time, nothing another lick of paint wouldn’t solve. How wrong I was. For as the guests rose from their tables, there was a muffled crash. At first, I assumed our kitchen porter was resigning, throwing a dirty pile of plates and cutlery to the ground before storming off.

But no such luck. As I gingerly opened the door from the restaurant to the back hall I saw what looked like a model village in post-tsunami pose. Wood and plaster were spread across the floor, looking suitably soaked and weather beaten. Large drops of water continued to drop from what was a cavernous hole in the ceiling and there was a chill draft.

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I swore I could see the stars through the hole in the roof. Thankfully no one was passing at the time of the great fall. Indeed, “no one dead yet” is about as merry a pre-Christmas message as anyone in hospitality can hope to offer up at the moment. So, have I learnt my lesson?

Yes, butInstead, as I write, we’re patching up the ceiling, hoping this autumnal bout of sunshine will last for a bit longer yet. Fixing the damn roof will have to wait. Sound familiar, Mr Burnham?