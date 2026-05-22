The Westies: An Upcoming Crime Drama on MGM+ Set to Rival Boardwalk Empire

The Westies stars two iconic character actors, J.K. Simmons and Titus Welliver. Sweeney and Keenan, the two characters, were childhood friends and head of the Westies and a police officer respectively. They are going to navigate the power and loyalty dynamics they share.
The past two decades have seen a rise in compelling crime drama s, and one standout is definitely Boardwalk Empire. Alongside The Sopranos and The Wire, Boardwalk Empire helped set the stage for crime drama s to flourish and for HBO to become the home for prestige TV.
There is also an upcoming crime drama on MGM+ called The Westies. This drama follows the titular Irish-American street gang at the height of their infamy in the 1980s as they throw their might behind the construction of the Jacob Javits Convention Center
Crime Drama Bingeable Series Bonanza For HBO Shot In Harlem What I Loved The Godfather Of Harlem Happy Season Role-Playing Ripley Pascal Ruths Mob Drama Brancato
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