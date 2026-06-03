The Weight-Loss Plateau: From Mounjaro to the Unlicensed Godzilla Jab

After losing two stone on Mounjaro, the author hits a plateau and considers switching to retatrutide, an unlicensed but powerful GLP-1 drug available on the grey market, raising health and legal concerns.

When I started taking Mounjaro last year, the impact was astounding. With a reduced appetite and a muffling of the food noise which made crisps and biscuits impossible to resist, I lost two stone in six months, slimming down to eleven and a half stone.

The positive impact on my mental and physical health was so marked that I became hopelessly addicted to my GLP-1 elixir and continued with a low maintenance dose of 2.5 mg, which I inject weekly into a pinched wedge of belly fat. But now I face a dilemma. For the past six months, I have stopped losing weight. There has been precisely zero shift on the bathroom scales.

And though I am lighter than I have been in decades, my weight is still in the overweight category at 5 feet 7 inches on the NHS BMI charts. When my weight was falling off, I could justify the monthly cost of 180 pounds for my Mounjaro syringe pen. Now that it has stopped, and I am squandering more than 2,000 pounds a year for nothing, it feels like I need to try something new.

I could bump up my dose and spend even more. Or I could try the new so-called Godzilla jab, retatrutide, which delivers a better weight-loss result than Mounjaro in trials and costs a fraction of the price of my current private prescription.

The catch is that this big-hitting jab, the most powerful GLP-1 ever developed, is not yet licensed, which means it cannot be legally dispensed by a pharmacy, and for now can only be found on the grey market, as I will explain. That is not a problem in terms of availability. My research shows that it is ridiculously easy to get hold of, but it might well be an issue in terms of my health.

Retatrutide, known as the Godzilla jab, is the most powerful GLP-1 ever developed but is not yet licensed and cannot be legally dispensed by a pharmacy. Developed by Eli Lilly, the same drug company behind Mounjaro, reta as it is known to users showed incredible results in large-scale phase three trials published last month, with patients losing more than a quarter of their body weight in 18 months a whopping 28.3 per cent compared to a fifth 20.9 per cent with Mounjaro.

Like Ozempic and Mounjaro, it works by mimicking hormones that regulate appetite and slow gastric emptying. But while Ozempic works on one hormonal receptor and Mounjaro on two, reta acts on three receptors, which gives it the added power to effectively increase energy expenditure and help the body burn more calories. This also helps to preserve muscle as the fat melts away. It certainly sounds exciting.

Yet the drug is so new it will not be approved for sale via UK pharmacies until late 2027 or even 2028. That means the only reta we can use now is fake reta, not made by Eli Lilly but by Chinese chemical suppliers and unregulated research companies, probably following the formulation published by Eli Lilly in its patent applications and clinical trial papers. But who cares, right? If it makes us slim?

That is certainly the attitude you encounter on social media, where dozens of perfectly respectable British influencers are extolling the virtues of their weekly reta fix and directing followers to websites where you can buy it. One TikToker Becky, for example, has numerous posts showing off her six-stone weight loss with links to a site where you can order a 30 mg reta pen for 150 pounds.

Another has a pinned post at the top of her profile saying I cannot advise anybody you have to make your own decision but it does work alongside telling her followers to message her for information on how to get the jab. So what are these sites selling knock-off reta?

When I investigated the murky black market for replica Ozempic and Mounjaro last year, I discovered you risk losing money on scam websites and online shops with no guarantee that your illegally purchased package will arrive from its factory in China. But reta is different.

As it is not yet licensed, it does not come under the control of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which ensures all drugs meet strict safety, quality and efficacy standards before they can be prescribed. That opens up a major loophole and means imported dupes can be openly sold seemingly without fear of prosecution as long as the packaging states for research purposes only. You just need to know where to look.

When I put out a call among my Mounjaro-taking friends, a surprising number told me they are interested in switching to reta because like me they are unwilling to pay as much as 370 pounds per month for the higher dose they feel they need to get the scales moving again. In fact, it took only a few calls for me to find a friend of a friend who had already taken the reta plunge.

She reported losing weight rapidly but also experienced side effects like nausea and fatigue. The lack of regulation means the purity and dosage of these grey market injections are unknown, posing potential health risks from infection to overdosing. As tempting as the Godzilla jab seems, I am left wondering if the promise of faster weight loss is worth the gamble with my health. For now, I am sticking with my Mounjaro maintenance dose, but the allure of reta lingers





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Mounjaro Retatrutide Weight Loss Grey Market GLP-1

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