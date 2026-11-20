The Weeknd contributes unreleased track My Only Vice with Justice to Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans also spot striking resemblance between game mansion and singer's real estate holdings.

Abel Tesfaye, performing under the stage name The Weeknd, is officially confirmed as a contributor to the upcoming soundtrack of Grand Theft Auto VI. The singer's involvement includes a new, unreleased collaboration titled My Only Vice, which he created alongside the French electronic duo Justice. This track is scheduled for inclusion in the game's original score, set to launch on December 11.

The Weeknd And Justice Collaboration Details

The Weeknd serves as a co-writer on the track My Only Vice. The writing credits list Abel Tesfaye alongside Justice members Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay. This partnership marks a significant musical addition to the Grand Theft Auto VI project. The song represents a fresh addition to the expansive audio landscape that defines the latest entry in the open-world franchise.

Also read 'GTA VI' finally reveals the actors, voices and familiar names behind Vice City

Other Canadian Artists Featured In Game

The Weeknd is not the only Canadian artist appearing on the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack. Drake is featured with three tracks: Nonstop, NOKIA, and Hold On, We're Going Home. These songs are set to play on Flash FM, one of the fictional radio stations within the game world. The soundtrack also includes contributions from Tate McRae and Justin Bieber, whose songs Sports Car and Friends respectively will be available to players.

Existing Songs And Broader Music Lineup

In addition to the new release, The Weeknd's 2013 hit Wanderlust is also featured on Flash FM. The broader music lineup includes Canadian acts such as Bob Moses, Caribou, and April Wine. International bands BADBADNOTGOOD, Voivod, and Loverboy round out the diverse selection of artists. Music has long been a staple of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, introducing players to various genres through its radio stations.

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Real Life Mansion Resembles In Game Property

Beyond the audio elements, fans have identified a visual Easter egg within the game. A property featured in Grand Theft Auto VI bears a striking resemblance to The Weeknd's real-life mansion. This discovery has sparked curiosity among the fanbase regarding the connection between the virtual Vice City and the singer's actual estate. Users of the account @gene.hackerman have highlighted these similarities, sharing music and game discoveries.

Game Release And Future Implications

The inclusion of The Weeknd's unreleased material extends his connection to the game beyond a typical soundtrack appearance. Rockstar Games continues to build anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI through these detailed integrations. The game is expected to generate significant revenue, potentially surpassing initial market projections. The release on December 11 will allow players to experience the full audio and visual narrative of Vice City.