The Weeknd Releases Hong Kong Music Video Featuring Faye Wong and Ming Xi

The Weeknd premiered his Hong Kong music video on Nov. 12, featuring Faye Wong and Ming Xi after record China streaming debuts.

The Weeknd released the music video for ' Hong Kong' on Thursday, Nov. 12. The brooding clip accompanies the singer's recent one-off single and was directed by Evan Larsen. The video pairs the artist with guest vocals from Cantopop legend Faye Wong and a co-starring role for Chinese supermodel Ming Xi.

The single is the first new music from The Weeknd this year, and it was first performed live at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Oct. 24. The track was projected on a big screen during the opening night of the artist's four-show run at the venue, before the video arrived more than two weeks later.

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How the Hong Kong Music Video Unfolds

The Weeknd's video is a lush, travelogue-style trip through both the daytime hustle and the nighttime rush of the island. The clip was shot in Mong Kok and on Hong Kong Island, giving the production a distinct sense of place across different times of day.

The video opens with dawn breaking over the harbor while the singer begins to sing over gentle keyboards and a leisurely beat. The imagery then moves through the crowded energy of a bustling market before settling on The Weeknd about a minute into the clip, sitting alone in a bar and smoking a cigarette.

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Ming Xi appears in a flashy red sports car, hurtling through a tunnel at night while the wind whips her hair. As the city lights up after dark, The Weeknd is shown slipping into a karaoke bar to sing about a love that ended before it had really begun. The video closes with the singer alone again, having a solitary drink on the balcony of a high-rise.

Record-Breaking Streaming Debut in China

According to a release from the artist's team, 'Hong Kong' has already broken a number of records on China's major music streaming platforms. The single posted the biggest first-day debut for a non-Mandarin song in the past five years on NetEase Cloud Music, measured across streams, likes, saves, comments and shares.

The same release states that the track also delivered the biggest debut ever for a Western male artist on QQ Music. These claims come from the release itself, and the figures reflect the platforms' own metrics for the first day of availability.

The release also points to the strong reception of the single in China as a key milestone for The Weeknd in the region, placing the new song alongside the artist's live performances in Hong Kong as part of the same promotional push.

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Tour Context and What Comes Next

The single arrives after The Weeknd concluded the After Hours Til Dawn tour on Nov. 5 at TM National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Over the course of the tour, the artist performed 176 shows in 67 cities across 30 countries on five continents.

The After Hours Til Dawn tour was a record-breaking run, selling more than nine million tickets and grossing in excess of $1.3 billion. For fans, the Hong Kong video and its streaming results signal that The Weeknd's new material is already reaching audiences in key Asian markets following that global tour.

The release did not announce additional dates or further singles beyond the video and the streaming milestones described in the source material. Fans can follow the video's continued performance on streaming platforms as the single moves beyond its first-day debut.