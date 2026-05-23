The Weeknd Hosts 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Honors Tatsuya Nagamine

The Weeknd attended the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards to present the anime of the year award to My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON. Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina won best score for their work on their film, and Kenshi Yonezu received the award for best anime song. The ceremony was hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira for the fourth year, with a video, tribute, and performances. Tatsuya Nagamine, musing behind numerous anime works, was honored with a Global Impact Award, and Masayuki Sato was looked back fondly.

The Weeknd presented the award for anime of the year to My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON at the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina won best score for their work on their film, and Kenshi Yonezu received the award for best anime song.

The ceremony was hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira for the fourth year. The event began with a video highlighting past anime of the year winners with music by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. A tribute to anime’s enduring impact on popular culture was also included, with Japanese singer Yoko Takahashi performing a 30th anniversary tribute to 1995’s anime’s 10th anniversary.

Tatsuya Nagamine, director of numerous projects including The Evangelion series, was honored with the Global Impact Award. During the ceremony, director Tatsuya Nagamine was honored with the Global Impact Award. He died on Aug. 20, 2025, at age 53 following a year-long battle with an undisclosed illness. During the ceremony, Masayuki Sato - an animator who worked closely with Nagamine on numerous projects, including The Evangelion series - was looked back fondly by the community





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Anime Crunchyroll 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards The Weeknd Yuki Kajiura Go Shiina Kenshi Yonezu Tribute Struggle Contemporary Music Tatsuya Nagamine Constellation Knight The Evangelion Critical Countdown

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