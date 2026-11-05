The Weeknd Breaks Record for Highest-Grossing Tour by a Male Artist With $1.3 Billion

The Weeknd's 'After Hours Til Dawn' is now the highest-grossing tour by a male artist in history, and the third largest overall, with $1.3 billion.

has broken the record for the highest-grossing tour by a male artist in history as his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour wrapped with a final performance at TM Stadium National in Kuala Lumpur, bringing the final gross to over $1.3 billion.

While there is no official touring chart analogous to Luminate , the tally, confirmed by tour promoter Live Nation, is the third-largest in history, surpassed only by Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour and Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres” . The previous male artist record was held by Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, with over $939 million.

Also read Netflix Movie Animals Breaks Four-Week Record With Matt Damon

Guillermo del Toro Tears Up as He Says ‘We’re Handing Down a World in Ruins’: ‘It Pains Me Deeply to See Three Generations Fail the Next’The finale concluded the Weeknd’s 17-date stadium tour across Asia this fall. Originally announced with 11 dates, the Asia leg quickly expanded to 17 shows, including three nights in Bangkok, four nights in Hong Kong and multiple performances in every market on the run.

Since kicking off in July 2022, the “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour has spanned 176 shows across 67 cities, 30 countries and five continents, selling more than 9 million tickets as part of the $1.3 billion gross. With legs spanning four years, the tour traveled across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia and Asia, with the Weeknd returning for additional runs in nearly every territory; the tour sold more than 3 million tickets and grossing over $500 million in 2026 alone, according to the announcement.

Advertisement

The Weeknd continued his extensive charity donations throughout the tour: To date, he has donated $8.5 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen, supporting global hunger relief and access to quality education for children worldwide. In 2026 alone, $3 million has been raised for the United Nations World Food Programme and Global Citizen.

This year’s contributions to Global Citizen will support a new campaign focused on breaking down barriers facing women and girls in health, education and economic opportunity.

‘House of David’ to End With Season 3 at Amazon, Wonder Project Remi Wolf on the Meaning Behind Her New Album ‘Mud,’ Her ‘Off Campus’ Cameo and Friendship with Hayley Williams