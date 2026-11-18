Britt Prince continues to make a splash in her junior season. Named a pre-season selection to the Naismith Player of the Year and Nancy Lieberman Award watchlis

Britt Prince named National Player of the Week following two 20+ point games including a career-high 34 against Kansas | Kenny Larabee, KLINand Nancy Lieberman Award watchlists, Prince has played with her untethered hair on fire as she's helped her Nebraska team off to a 4-0 start.

So far this season, she's averaging 25.3 points per game at a 60.7% efficiency. North Carolina A&T . She scored 14 of her points in the first quarter, including an 11-straight run consisting of three consecutive three-pointers. Not content to be efficient on offense, Prince also had a team-high three steals and one block.

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, Prince scored a career-high 35 points, shooting 12-for-18 from the field, 2-for-6 from behind the arc and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line. The game was Prince's third 30-point game of her career and her highest scoring efficiency of the season at 66.7%. She started the second half on a heater, scoring 15 points in the first 6:30 of the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter with 28.honor as announced on Monday.

It also led to her being named one of five Ann Meyers Drysdale National Players of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday. Louisville's Imari Berry, Iowa's Ava Heiden, Notre Dame's Hannah Hildago, and South Carolina's Tessa Johnson join Prince in this week's National Players of the Week honors. Prince has been electric her entire career at Nebraska. She averages 16.3 points per game at a 51% pace from the field.

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She has made 96 three-point shots across her two years, averaging 42.9%. As a freshman, Prince averaged 13.4 points, 4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 steals on her way to being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and Nebraska's Female Freshman Athlete of the Year. The jump from her freshman to sophomore year was astronomical. She increased her average points to 17.4 and assists to 4.4.

Two of her three 30-point games came during her second season, against Oral Robert and Virginia. Prince was one of two players in the country to end the season in the "50-40-90" club, hitting 53.5% from the field, 45.7% from three, and 91.2% from behind the charity stripe.

She made her first 54 free throws in Big Ten play and set a school record with 56 consecutive made free throws.fifteen seconds into the second game of the season against Western Illinois. Ironically, this was her lowest-scoring game of the season, at only 19. At 1,076 career points through four games, Prince is currently 33rd on the list, behind Kate Cain 's 1,085.

At the time of writing this article, Prince has already scored 10 points through one half of the game against Mount Saint Mary's, so she has already moved into 32nd behind the 1,089 points for Nafeesah Brown . Abbie Harris has been talking about women's sports to anyone who would listen, and sometimes to those who wouldn't, for as long as she can remember.

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She has been the host of a weekly Nebraska women's sports podcast for over a year, primarily covering volleyball, women's basketball, and softball. Harris holds three degrees, including a Ph. D. from Saint Louis.