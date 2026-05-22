The Weekenders, a classic animated series, is making a comeback on Disney+ with the first two seasons set to arrive on May 25th. The show, which originally debuted on ABC back in 2000, gained a following for its slice-of-life comedy series focusing on four friends, Tino, Lor, Carver, and Tish.

The Weekenders is making a comeback on Disney+ with the first two seasons of the animated show set to arrive on May 25th. The show, which originally debuted on ABC back in 2000, gained a following for its slice-of-life comedy series focusing on four friends, Tino, Lor, Carver, and Tish.

Despite becoming a fan-favorite for animation fans, the Disney-produced series never found its way to Disney+ proper. In 2019, Disney+ stated that The Weekenders would be added to its service, though nothing materialized. The show's return is part of a new campaign titled 'Disney+ Throwbacks' which will also see the likes of other classic animated series.

The Weekenders had bounced around many different channels before it now finds itself preparing to hit Disney+ as it first premiered on ABC, only to then jump to UPN, followed by the now-defunct network, Toon Disney. The series' stars even reunited at the Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo earlier this year, noting the absence of the animated show from Disney+. The show's absence from Disney+ was even a topic of discussion during their get-together.

The show's return is a good sign that the studio hasn't forgotten about the property, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the series streaming. The return of The Weekenders is a welcome addition to the Disney+ service, and fans are excited to see the series back on the platform. The show's return is a testament to the enduring popularity of the series, and fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the first two seasons on May 25th.

The Weekenders' return is a part of a larger trend of classic animated series making a comeback on Disney+, with other shows also set to be added to the service. The Weekenders' return is a good sign that Disney+ is committed to bringing classic content to its users, and fans are excited to see what other classic series will be added to the service in the future





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