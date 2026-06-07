The Weekender: Nebraska Softball Star Jordy Frahm Plays in WCWS While Pregnant, Milan Momcilovic Gets a Bag From Kentucky and Denison Wins Division III Baseball Title

Nebraska star Jordy Frahm plays in the Women's College World Series while pregnant, Milan Momcilovic transfers to Kentucky and Denison wins the Division III baseball title.

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Named the USA Softball Player of the Year, Frahm helped lead Nebraska to the WCWS...all while she was pregnant. Frahm and her husband, Trey, announced the news on June 1, one day after the Cornhuskers were eliminated by Texas, who went on to win their second-straight national championship.

With a list of accomplishments during her Nebraska career that is longer than a CVS receipt, including being a four-time first-team All-American, Gold Glover, Pitcher of the Year, WCWS Most Outstanding Player, and so much more, Frahm was a star on the field. A two-time team captain, she slashed .403/.496/.806 with 20 home runs and 51 RBI as a hitter; as a pitcher, she went 21-6 with a 1.37 ERA and 257 strikeouts in 189.2 innings in 2026.

She became the first player in NCAA softball history to have back-to-back seasons of 20 home runs as a hitter and 20 wins as a pitcher. June 1, 2026 To say that Frahm left a legacy as a player would be an understatement. But it seems like she'll leave an even bigger one as a mother. After tearing her ACL in February 2024, Frahm redshirted last year, which allowed her to play in 2026.

It also allowed her to take a step back, a time that changed her career for the better. A one-of-one person turned it into a one-of-one career. Following her Nebraska playing career, one that included leading her team to a WCWS appearance while pregnant, Cornhuskers head coach Rhonda RevelleThe moment Momcilovic entered the transfer portal and the NBA draft process while maintaining his college eligibility, he instantly became one of the best players in the portal this offseason.

Many blue bloods were in on him, and his price tag would only increase throughout the bidding war, especially once he pulled his name out of the draft process to confirm that he would return to college. And that it did.on Monday, over the likes of Louisville, Arizona and St. John's, among others. The price tag, you ask? Momcilovic is reportedly set to earn $6.5 million during the 2026-27 season with the Wildcats.

Milan Momcilovic received an NIL package over $6.5 million from Kentucky after winning a bidding war against Louisville and Arizona. Momcilovic, projected as an early 2nd-round pick, will make more than the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. To put that in perspective, the 10th pick in the 2026 NBA draft is slotted to make $6,617,640 in their first season in the league.

Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points per game last season while shooting a Division I-best 48.7% from beyond the arc. His 136 3-pointers made were the fifth-most in the country. Trailing in the third and final game of the championship series against No. 6-seeded Endicott, the top-seeded Big Red came back to win in extra innings, with a walk-off in the bottom of the 10th inning on Thursday night.

After beating Endicott, 6-0, on Wednesday, Denison lost the second game of the best-of-three series in 10 innings, 11-10, on Thursday morning, a game the Big Red led 6-2 and 8-6. Denison became the first Division III team since 2000 to lose its first game at the World Series site – the Big Red fell to East Texas Baptist University, 5-1, on May 29 – and still won the national title.

The national title capped the greatest season in program history. Denison finished the season 51-3, including an NCAA record-tying 44-game winning streak and didn't lost multiple games in a row all year. Jake Diebler Confident Ohio State Has Roster to Contend in 2026-27: “I Think This is the Deepest Team We’ve Had, and I Don’t Know That It’s Even Close” Texas Defensive End Colin Simmons Looking Forward to Ohio State Rematch in 2026: “We’re Coming.

There’s Business To Be Taken Care Of” Ever since Ohio State beat Texas in the 2025 opener, Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons has had the 2026 rematch circled: “There’s business to be taken care of. ” Devin Sanchez Expects to Be One of College Football’s Best Cornerbacks in 2026: “I’m Not Freshman Devin No More” Devin Sanchez is confident he’s “gonna be one of the best corners in the nation” in 2026.

“I feel like guys should really watch out for me, because I'm not freshman Devin no more. ”Luke Montgomery Says Ohio State’s Offensive Line is Healthy, Motivated to Make Up for Last Season Remember When: Ohio State Rejected an Invitation to the Rose Bowl, Yet the 8-0-1 Buckeyes Were Still Crowned National Champions in 1961





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