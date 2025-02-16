The Weekender: Indiana Coaching Search, 'Last Chance U' Lawsuit, and Greg Sharpe's Legacy

This week's edition of The Weekender explores the latest developments in college sports, including the Indiana basketball coaching search, a lawsuit filed by former 'Last Chance U' players, and the passing of longtime Nebraska play-by-play announcer Greg Sharpe.

The Weekender dives into the biggest stories shaping college sports, featuring insightful commentary from Eleven Warriors and a glimpse into what's next. Indiana University is on the hunt for a new men's basketball head coach after Mike Woodson's announcement to step down following the season. While the Hoosiers program is historically considered one of the top jobs in college basketball , recent decades have been marked by struggles to meet the program's high standards.

This has fueled speculation about potential candidates, with Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens being a name frequently mentioned. However, Stevens clarified to Field of 68's Jeff Goodman that he has no intention of becoming Indiana's coach. The Indiana native achieved remarkable success coaching Butler University, leading them to consecutive NCAA championship game appearances in 2010 and 2011. He transitioned to the NBA as head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2013 and later assumed a front office role in 2021.In a separate development, former players from the East Mississippi Community College football program, featured in the Netflix documentary 'Last Chance U', are taking legal action. Tim Bonner, John Franklin III, Deandre Johnson, Ronald Ollie, C.J. Reavis, and Isaiah Wright are suing for $30 million, claiming they were not compensated for their contributions to the project. Their lawsuit alleges that the defendants wrongfully misappropriated their likeness and seeks fair compensation for their work. Lawyer John Pierce, representing the players, stated in a complaint filed at Los Angeles County Superior Court that the defendants used coercive tactics, including threatening to restrict their practice and game eligibility if they didn't sign contracts. The players argue they were essentially forced into signing without fully understanding the implications or the purpose of the filming.On a somber note, longtime Nebraska football play-by-play voice, Greg Sharpe, passed away at the age of 61 after a courageous 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Sharpe's dedication and passion for Husker football and baseball resonated with fans for 17 seasons. His legacy extends beyond his iconic voice, encompassing the relationships he built and the moments he captured through his narration. The Nebraska athletic department honored Sharpe by naming his workspace in the pressbox the 'Greg Sharpe Radio Booth' in January, a testament to his enduring impact. He was also recognized as the Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association in December. Finally, this Weekender provides a ranking of Ohio State's top 10 players projected for the 2024-25 NFL season, headlined by Terry McLaurin, Cameron Heyward, and Denzel Ward. It also reflects on the first 12-team College Football Playoff, ranking all 11 games from least to most entertaining, culminating in Ohio State's national championship victory





