Long-reads on Andrew Scott's 'Elsinore', Cliff Booth and 'The Hunger Games' reviews, GTA VI and an analysis of Robert Pattinson as Bond

Pierce Brosnan & Helen Mirren Talk Toxic ‘MobLand’ Marriage, Murder, Madness & What’s Next Andrew Scott, Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Robert Pattinson as 007 and the Melbourne launch of GTA VIFirst off, there’s our in-depth cover story with Andrew Scott, in which he muses on life, death and his latest film ‘Elsinore’, then, perhaps our most divisive review yet:.

Speaking of divisive, we also have our columnist Baz Bamigboye’s thoughts on the casting of Robert Pattinson as Bond. — a man for whom the phrase ‘rage against the dying of the light’ might have been written. In 1989, when Charleson discovers he’s facing his own imminent death from AIDS-related illness, he’s offered his dream role, and deciding he’d “rather die of Hamlet than AIDS,” he takes to the stage in the ultimate act of defiance.

Also read Andrew Scott and Billie Piper on Elsinore and Ian Charleson's Hamlet Legacy

Scott has been acting since he was eight years old. Ever since his mother, Nora, who was an art teacher, encouraged him to act as a way to get past shyness and a childhood lisp. A successful stage career followed, along with Spielberg’s TV miniseriesthat shot him to major stardom — it seemed everyone, including the critics, craved the forbidden fruit of his clergyman character.

After that came Andrew Haigh’sNot so long ago, the old it’s-funny-because-it’s-true joke about soap operas was that people in soap operas never seemed to watch soap operas. But now that reality shows have all but taken over that space, the function of soaps has evaporated almost entirely, while “unscripted TV” has absorbed all of its clichés.

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When it first appeared in 2012,seemed fresh and even satirical; now, though, it just feels tired, and this sixth lackluster offering raises only one serious question: Hasn’t anyone forced to take part in a violent dystopic game show ever, taking place a full 24 years before the original. True, the citizens of Panem have only had to put up with 49 editions of the Hunger Games thus far, but, leaving aside the ancient art of combat-for-entertainment explored in both— and we’ve seen it all before, even if they haven’t.

True, the target audience for this wasn’t alive forA wise movie-world person of my acquaintance who has resided in these British isles long enough to understand the customs of the country shook their head when they heard that They intoned: “Bond is mysterious. Bond creates the stars. The stars don’t create Bond,” then added for good measure, “For f*ck’s sake!

” While I don’t think it’s the right thing for reinventing Bond, my sense is that Pattinson will be good, though I don’t think it’s hardly fresh to cast a 40-year-old movie star.and AI investment have proven to be big boosts to the U.S. economy in the recent years. Yet, come Thursday, is going to be the heavy hitter with record- breaking stats and a possibly legislative long-tail that could truly change the game.

): “If you ask me, this whole country has gone to sh*t …But hopefully things will get better in November. That’s whenWhenever people ask me what my favorite movie of all time is I always have a hard time answering that impossible questionBrad Pitt — as Rick Dalton, a movie star who has seen better days, and Cliff Booth his stuntman/sidekick, respectively — has big shoes to fill following a movie that received 10 Oscar nominations and won two including Best Supporting Actor for Pitt.

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In my opinion it should also have won Best Picture and Director for Tarantino but I digress. ‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ Eyeing $110M-Plus Domestic Bow