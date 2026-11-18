The Southern California Independent Bookstore Bestsellers list for Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, including hardcover and paperback fiction and nonfiction.

by M. John Harrison The 2026 Booker Prize winner explores a near-future England in the aftermath of a mysterious catastrophe.by Sarah J. Maas The sixth book in the Court of Thorns and Roses series.by Emily St. John Mandel A woman searches for answers across two timelines in the aftermath of the collapse of the U.S.by Min Jin Lee A Korean family navigates financial crises, relocation and education.by Barbara Kingsolver A request from a long-ago lover to meet again stirs up ghosts for a married woman and one-time pianist.by Elizabeth Strout A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.by Louise Penny A murder investigation finds Chief Inspector Armand Gamache tracking down old ghosts.by John Grisham A couple’s Paris honeymoon takes a dark turn when they’re kidnapped.by Kathryn Stockett In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.by Ariel Lawhon The adventures of a sea captain based on the real-life Grace O’Malley.by Rachel Maddow The TV news host’s chronicle of the 150-year history of the Justice Department.by Ina Garten Clarkson The Barefoot Contessa shares 85 of her simplest recipes.by Nathaniel Philbrick How California’s Gold Rush forged the modern United States — and lit the long fuse to civil war.by Michael Lewis An inside look at the early days of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel The author reflects on his relationship with his father. by Dustin Hoffman, Ariel Levy The actor traces his journey from a young dreamer to Oscar winner.by Adam Grant An exploration of the surprising science of chemistry and closeness.9.

The Law of the Sublimeby Malcolm Gladwell An investigation into America’s epidemic of gun violence.