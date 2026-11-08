The week of the backup QB in the NFL kicks off as Sanders, Milton, Minshew, Lock, and Wentz start

Five NFL backup quarterbacks start in Week 9, with Shedeur Sanders, Carson Wentz, and Drew Lock all stepping in for playoff-contending teams.

Detroit Lions wear Jack Campbell jerseys ahead of Miami Dolphins game to honor injured teammate Philip Rivers finalizing agreement to return to NC State as Wolfpack’s new head coach in remarkable moveMichael Vick suggests play-call in waning moments of Norfolk State's dramatic defeat was ignored Memphis star Jayden Reid breaks down in tears after leading Tigers to win over VCU: 'God blessed me so much' Miami coach furious with officials after possible TD catch ruled incomplete in crucial loss to Notre DameGracie Hunt's bachelorette weekend has arrived, our favorite rower spends time in her bikini & down goes No 1Browns' Shedeur Sanders gets hype video for first start of the season and social media cannot handle it Cowboys star Brandon Aubrey details journey from soccer player to software engineer to Pro Bowl kickerMarcus Freeman, Notre Dame silence doubters by knocking off top-ranked Miami, solidifying their CFP rankingJapanese bowling pioneer Ritsuko Nakayama, first woman to bowl professional perfect game, dies at 84 13th-ranked Tennessee dismantles sixth-ranked Kentucky to stay alive in College Football Playoff raceGeorge W. Bush joins veterans for annual bike rideShedeur Sanders to start for Browns, Chargers are ‘THE BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT IN NFL HISTORY’?

| FTF The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7, and Nick Wright has called them the "biggest disappointment in NFL history.

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" Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss this take and ask if it’s valid, and they discuss Shedeur Sanders being in line to start for the Cleveland Browns as Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol.and by the time we're done, we could come to understand why the quarterback-driven league is, for some teams, a backup-quarterback-driven week. Five backup quarterbacks are starting for their teams in Week 9, with three of those players thrust into the starting job on teams with playoff expectations.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS' SOFT BENCHING OF KYLER MURRAY LEADS TO CARSON WENTZ TAKING OVER AS NEW STARTING QB This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Tyrus Wheat and defensive tackle Lt.

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Overton in the first half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. , on Aug. 22, 2026.starts for Deshaun Watson with the Cleveland Browns, Drew Lock starts instead of Sam Darnold for the Seattle Seahawks, Carson Wentz starts for Kyler Murray with the Minnesota Vikings – all playing on teams in thick of a playoff hunt.who are starting Gardner Minshew, and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are turning to Joe Milton because both those teams are currently outside the playoff picture and indeed under .500.last week, throwing three touchdown passes in a comeback victory, prompting coach Mike LaFleur to name him the starter going forward.

The Cardinals used Minshew's play to give them confidence to trade Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens. Minshew's last start before this week was Oct. 6, 2024, with the Raiders, and unlike most of the others in this group, he has already been given a chance to extend his tenure beyond this game. Tanner McKee and Joe Milton of the Philadelphia Eagles look on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

, on Oct. 18, 2026. Milton is starting for Philadelphia after coach Nick Sirianni benched Tanner McKee following three consecutive losses, with the Eagles hoping Milton’s arm strength and mobility can spark an offense that has struggled since Jalen Hurts went on injured reserve with aThis will be Milton’s first NFL start, and while the Eagles have not committed beyond this game, Hurts’ season-ending injury gives Milton a legitimate opportunity to keep the job if he plays well.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Oct. 23, 2025. Wentz is starting for Minnesota because Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury that the Vikings consider week to week. Wentz last started Sept. 20 against Chicago, when he completed 11 of 20 passes for 143 yards in a victory.

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His assignment is considered temporary, but he could remain the starter if Murray’s injury lingers or Wentz significantly outplays what Murray has delivered so far this season. It should be noted, that the Vikings have been in conversations with the Indianapolis Colts about a possible trade for that team's starting quarterback.by a quadriceps injury that removed him from the lineup this week and could do the same in Week 10.

Lock’s most recent start was Sept. 20 against Arizona, when he threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Darnold is expected to reclaim the job when healthy. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws a pass to tight end Carsen Ryan during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Aug. 22, 2026. Sanders is starting for Cleveland because Deshaun Watson spent most of last week in the concussion protocol.

Although Watson cleared the protocol late in the week, he is nonetheless expected to be inactive against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Sanders last started an NFL regular season game on Jan. 4, 2026, in the Browns’ 20-18 victory over Cincinnati, the seventh of his 2025 rookie season.

Sanders is not expected to take the starting job from Watson although playing well opens the door for him to be considered more of an option if Watson suddenly reverts to the type of play that made him something of an enigma in Cleveland before the 2026 season. The biggest opportunity of the week is sitting there for Wentz. He has thrown 5 TD passes in 101 snaps for the Vikings this year.