The Web of Violence

Exploring violence and victimization

No one can possibly follow all the wellness advice out there, but we can all develop our resilience portfolios and put together the pieces of a good life.

It is OK to feel grateful this holiday season and to feel overwhelmed, tired, anxious, or sad. This season, commit to really tuning in to what you need. It is OK to feel grateful this holiday season and to feel overwhelmed, tired, anxious, or sad.

This season, commit to really tuning in to what you need. Recent data suggest more than 3 in 5 young people have experienced bias-motivated assault, bullying, or vandalism. Sheltering in place has overhauled our personal and professional lives. But if you’re caring for a child with special needs, you face another set of challenges altogether.

Sheltering in place has overhauled our personal and professional lives. But if you’re caring for a child with special needs, you face another set of challenges altogether. Looking for ways to help relieve stress and stay calm? Need to stay inside?

Here are a few activities that will help accomplish both. Looking for ways to help relieve stress and stay calm? Need to stay inside? Here are a few activities that will help accomplish both.

Many of us are seeking ways to relax and soothe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yoga is a great way to reduce anxiety and stress. Many of us are seeking ways to relax and soothe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yoga is a great way to reduce anxiety and stress.

Does the coronavirus have you locked down with unstable family members? Try these steps to safeguard your home, defuse tensions, and minimize violence. Does the coronavirus have you locked down with unstable family members? Try these steps to safeguard your home, defuse tensions, and minimize violence.

What helps the most when people are trying to overcome trauma? Focusing on self-regulation, interpersonal relationships, or meaning-making? Do you hope to become a published author? There are steps you can take to know when your work is ready to submit.

Do you hope to become a published author? There are steps you can take to know when your work is ready to submit. Learn the conventions for biosketches in academia, health care, government, and the non-profit sector. In a society where women are often guilty until proven innocent, it is rare that a woman has only one #metoo story to her name.

In a society where women are often guilty until proven innocent, it is rare that a woman has only one #metoo story to her name. Not everyone responds well to sexual assault disclosures, but help is available. Don't let cruel responses lead to self-blame. Sexual assault is never the victim's fault.

Not everyone responds well to sexual assault disclosures, but help is available. Don't let cruel responses lead to self-blame. Sexual assault is never the victim's fault. We need to better meet the developmental needs of young people who are most at risk of sexual assault, and acknowledge the limits of existing approaches to prevention.

We need to better meet the developmental needs of young people who are most at risk of sexual assault, and acknowledge the limits of existing approaches to prevention. Dehumanization has been in the news a lot—understand it and learn how you can be a force for humanization. Dehumanization has been in the news a lot—understand it and learn how you can be a force for humanization. Steps for men to support nonviolence from guest blogger Katie Querna, MSSW.

A description for consumers of psychological science and a few tips for new reviewers. Understanding why any man would say vulgar things about women. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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