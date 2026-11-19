Our next event in the series features a conversation with Warby Parker CEO Neil Blumenthal and Here & Now co-host Indira Lakshmanan.

The WBUR Breakfast Club brings Boston decision makers together to connect with one another and to explore the most pressing issues facing business leaders today.

From the boardroom to the newsroom, from Boston to the world, WBUR is reimagining how consequential issues in business and society get discussed and understood — elevating the conversation to help shape what comes next. Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal will sit down for a conversation about working with his fellow co-founders to build a company that could be both profitable and socially conscious.

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Before launching Warby Parker in 2010, Blumenthal served as director of VisionSpring, a nonprofit social enterprise bringing affordable eyeglasses to people in developing countries. That experience helped shape Warby Parker’s mission to offer designer eyewear at an accessible price while using business as a force for good. WBUR’s Legacy Circle, Murrow Society, Sustainers and Members save $5.00 on tickets to this event. To apply the discount to your ticket purchase online, you’ll need to enter a promo code.

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You can get your code by emailing membership@wbur.org. This event is made possible with support from ourThe Ravi K. Mehrotra Institute for Business, Markets and Society will advance research, education and public discourse on the role business and markets do, can and should play in creating value, and solving global societal challenges.