The WBUR Breakfast Club with Flagship Pioneering CEO and Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan

Our next event in the series features a conversation with Flagship Pioneering CEO and Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan.

The WBUR Breakfast Club brings Boston decision makers together to connect with one another and to explore the most pressing issues facing business leaders today.

From the boardroom to the newsroom, from Boston to the world, WBUR is reimagining how consequential issues in business and society get discussed and understood — elevating the conversation to help shape what comes next. Noubar Afeyan’s career has been guided by asking the question, “What if? ” Though simple, it can lead science down a path that reveals insights to our greatest mysteries.

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It’s the key, along with a firm belief in the, that Afeyanhas used to unlock innovation and investment among his many groundbreaking endeavors as the founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering and co-founder and board chairman of Moderna. Afeyan will sit down for a conversation exploring his career and theWBUR’s Legacy Circle, Murrow Society, Sustainers and Members save $5.00 on tickets to this event. To apply the discount to your ticket purchase online, you’ll need to enter a promo code.

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You can get your code by emailing membership@wbur.org. The Ravi K. Mehrotra Institute for Business, Markets and Society will advance research, education and public discourse on the role business and markets do, can and should play in creating value, and solving global societal challenges.