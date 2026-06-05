The Wayans Brothers Bring Back ‘Scary Movie,’ ‘Cape Fear’ Premieres and This Week’s Best Events

Inside this week's biggest Hollywood premieres, parties and openings, including events for 'Scary Movie' and 'Cape Fear.'

Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson debuted their newImage Credit: Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty ImagesImage Credit: Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures Jon Abrahams, Cheri Oteri, Lochlyn Munro, Carmen Electra, Chris Elliott, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Kim Wayans and Anthony Anderson premieredImage Credit: Photo Credit: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal were among the stage stars celebrated at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards on May 28.

Julio Torres, Marc Maron, Adam Pally, Sarah Sherman and Chris Fleming took part in HBO’s Comedians in Conversation FYC event in L.A. on May 29. Image Credit: Photo Credit: Vladimir Kolesnikov/Michael Priest PhotographyNot Suitable for WorkPrince Harry came out to celebrate José Andrés and the release of his new cookbookImage Credit: Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Bethenny Frankel was among the celeb guests at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club as part of Miami Swim Week on May 29.

Image Credit: Photo Credit: John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Molly Sims and Tiffany Haddish had a night out at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Dinner, hosted by KYU x Drinking Pig, in Miami. Nazanin Boniadi and Jake Lacy broughtNetflix’s Celebration of Black Television PanelTani Marole, Nina Parker, Felicia Pride, Amy Aniobi, Michelle Buteau, Courtney Kemp, Crystle Stewart, Maleah Joi Moon, Debbie Allen and Mario Van Peebles took part in Netflix’s Celebration of Black Television panel during the American Black Film Festival in Miami on May 29.

Michael Hitchcock, Kyle MacLachlan, Ethan Hawke, creator Sterlin Harjo, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Keith David came together for a FYC event forJason Blum and James Wan sat down for a conversation at the 16th annual Produced By Conference on Saturday. Beau Garrett, Kurt Russell, Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Chapman walked the carpet at a FYC event forAlexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves had a night out at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles’ annual gala on Saturday.

‘s Kyle Cooke hopped into the DJ booth as Amazon Fashion hosted a NYC celebration on Saturday for this year’s Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix. Image Credit: Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV via Getty Images Jake Johnson, Jessy Hodges, Tatiana Maslany, Murray Bartlett and Brandon Flynn brought Apple TV seriesImage Credit: Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Thirst Project Karan Brar was honored at the 17th annual Thirst Gala on Saturday, as the event raised over $188,000 for Thirst Project’s clean water initiatives.

Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach and Seth MacFarlane came together for aZaya Wade was joined by Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union as she hosted the 2nd annual Translatable Ball, an evening centered around self-expression, celebration and inclusivity, in L.A. on Saturday. Image Credit: Photo Credit: Thomas Lynch for NetflixSomething Very Bad Is Going to HappenMarshawn Lynch, Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson and Darrell Britt-Gibson celebrated the series finale ofImage Credit: Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Peabody Awards Ben Affleck was on hand to honor Jimmy Kimmel at the 86th annual Peabody Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Ralph Lauren celebrated its new partnership with Pebble Beach Resorts over the weekend with guests including Jesse Williams. Scott MacArthur, Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Connie Britton and Michael Urie came together for a “Bill Lawrence & Friends” conversation at the ATX TV Festival.

Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton united for aImage Credit: Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roc Nation Jay-Z headlined the Roots Picnic festival — sponsored by D’USSÉ — in Philadelphia over the weekend, where he celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut albumImage Credit: Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for MTVRuPaul’s Drag RaceFrançois Arnaud, Camilla Belle and Noah Wyle had a night out at the MPTF NextGen Summer Party — presented by Delta Air Lines and Waymo — in L.A. on Sunday, which raised raising a record-breaking $195,000 for the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

Patrick Mahomes made an appearance as Jason Sudeikis hosted the 17th annual Big Slick event in Kansas City, which raises money for pediatric cancer research. Ella Langley hosted a one-night-only dinner and performance on the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers on Sunday.

Image Credit: Photo Credit: Urbanite LA / Vanessa Skopeo Composer Alexandre Desplat was honored during the closing night of the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival, with Malcolm Washington and sister Katia Washington there to support. Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, William Stanford, Chris Perfetti and Janelle James attended a FYC event forSanta Monica’s Cayton Children’s Museum raised over $84,000 through We All Play, its signature family fundraising event, on Sunday, where John Legend made a surprise appearance.

Barbie Ferreira joined author Joshua John Miller for a reading of his book‘Masters of the Universe’ Special ScreeningCamila Mendes, Nicholas Galitzine, Alison Brie and Morena Baccarin broughtImage Credit: Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix-themed speed dating event in NYC on Monday. Image Credit: Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Black Women on Broadway Danielle Brooks, Jocelyn Bioh, Ayo Edebiri, Alana Raquel Bowers, LaChanze, Debra Martin Chase, Whitney White, Destiny Lily, Crysilyn Childs and Amber Iman attended the fifth annual Black Women on Broadway Awards on Monday.

Image Credit: Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute‘Saturday Night Live’ FYC EventSarah Sherman, Kam Patterson, Ben Marshall, Chloe Fineman, Andrew Dismukes, Veronika Slowikowska, James Austin Johnson, Marcello Hernández, Tommy Brennan, Ashley Padilla, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang united on the west coast for aImage Credit: Photo Credit: Lawrence Sumulong Misty Copeland was among the honorees at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts’ 2026 Summer Gala on Monday, which featured a performance by John Legend.

Image Credit: Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival The 25th annual Tribeca Festival kicked off its opening week on Monday with a special reception honoring Michael Bloomberg, who appeared alongside Rebecca Glashow, Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg and Jane Rosenthal. Chloë Sevigny joined Genesis House for the opening night of immersive exhibition “Manifesting Marilyn: The Making of an Icon” timed to Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday on Monday.

Bernadette Peters stepped out at the New 42 Gala, celebrating the art nonprofit’s 35th anniversary, in NYC on Monday. Bella Thorne and Chloe Cherry kept close at a special L.A. screening of their movieImage Credit: Photo Credit: Aiden Frankat its inaugural Benefit Reception, accepted by stars Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali .

Image Credit: Photo Credit: Stephanie V. Augello for Outright International Laverne Cox and Cyndi Lauper had a night out at Outright International’s 2026 Celebration of Courage in NYC on Monday. Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton and Awkwafina joined Tiffany Haddish at her She Ready Foundation Honors, supporting youth impacted by foster care, in L.A. on Monday.

Hannah Einbinder attended NYC’s NewFest as‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’ FYC EventJessica Harper, Constance Zimmer, Sarah Pidgeon, Paul Anthony Kelly, Grace Gummer and Naomi Watts attended a FYC event forImage Credit: Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty ImagesMoMA’s Party in the GardenRebecca Black hopped in the DJ booth for a special performance at the Museum of Modern Art’s annual Party in the Garden on Tuesday in NYC. Image Credit: Photo Credit: Marissa Fortugno/The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative hosted its annual Pride Kick-off Celebration at the historic bar in NYC on Monday, with guests including Luke Evans.

Image Credit: Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for HBO Costume designers Luis M. Sequeira, Carole Millar, Tom Broecker, Molly Maginnis, Natasha Newman-Thomas, Kasia Walicka Maimone, Kathleen Felix-Hager, Meghan Kasperlik, Lorna Ó Ríordáin and Laura Smith took part in HBO Max’s Sketch to Screen Costume FYC on Tuesday. Ravi Ahuja , Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Tom Rothman , Rhea Seehorn, Keith Le Goy and Rahul Purini participated in Sony Pictures’ annual global all-hands meeting and BBQ.

Jon M. Chu sat down for a conversation about‘The Vampire Lestat’: One Night Only Live PremiereEric Bogosian, Jennifer Ehle, Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles and Assad Zaman attended‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ FYC EventDirector Alexandria Stapleton and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attended a FYC screening ofUTA Proud kicked off Pride Month with a screening ofon Tuesday, hosted by agent Pranav Mandavia with writer Christina Friel, director Adam Shankman, Symone and Lisa Rinna.

Image Credit: Photo Credit: Vladimir Kolesnikov/Michael Priest PhotographyView From the East WingKatharine McPhee, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Hilary Shor, Jenna Dewan, Dr. Deepika Chopra and Amanda Kloots were in attendance asThe Lighthouse OpeningLa DoubleJ celebrated the opening of The Lighthouse, the brand’s first U.S. flagship and New York townhouse store, with a dinner attended by guests including Lily Rabe. Tom Pelphrey, Brad Ingelsby, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Elie Smolkin and Mark Roybal attended a FYC event forImage Credit: Photo Credit: Michael Simon/Getty Images for essie Rachel Zoe hosted a dinner with Essie in West Hollywood on Wednesday, celebrating the brand’s “Color With a Reputation” campaign.

Gayle King came out to support as David Prior, founder and CEO of Prior, celebrated the launch of new podcastElla Hunt performed songs from her upcoming album‘Calabasas Confidential’ PremiereSuede Brooks, Kimora Nicole, Brent Montgomery, Dylan Wolf, Alexie Olivo, Gardner Reed, Jemma Durant, Preston Pippen, Jodie Woods celebrated the premiere of Netflix reality showImage Credit: Photo Credit: BFA/Bre JohnsonBukayo Saka: The Time is NowImage Credit: Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Beau Bridges, Leah Lewis, Jason Ritter, Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jennie Snyder Urman and Eric Christian Olsen attended aImage Credit: Photo Credit: Rommel Demano / Getty Images‘Rafa’ Special ScreeningJerry and Jessica Seinfeld joined Rafael Nadal at a NYC special screening of his Netflix docImage Credit: Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Lambda Legal Kevin Huvane was on hand to honor Annette Bening at the Lambda Legal Liberty Awards National Dinner in NYC on Thursday.

Disney kicked off the “All Roads Lead to Camp” Bus Tour, in support ofImage Credit: Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca FestivalNordstrom x Adidas World Cup CelebrationNordstrom and Adidas toasted the opening of Adidas at The Corner at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship, timed to the start of the World Cup, with Hasan Minhaj and Oscar Isaac in attendance. Image Credit: Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for New York Botanical Garden Candace Bushnell was among the guests at the New York Botanical Garden Conservatory Ball on Thursday.

Reggie Watts made an appearance at this year’s Hollywood Climate Summit in L.A. Aubrey Plaza and Susan Sarandon stopped by as Cinema Center hosted a Tribeca Festival premiere party forLove Island USA alum Nic Vansteenberghe helped celebrate the new season, as well as kick off the Governors Ball Music Festival, with a party in NYC on Thursday. Ahead of Guess opening its Hyunjin Experience Pop-Up in L.A.

K-pop star Hyunjin made a special appearance at the Melrose Avenue location on Thursday.





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