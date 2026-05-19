The Wasatch Food Co-Op Opens Its Doors in Historic Milk Block Development with a Focus on Sustainable and Local Goods

The culmination of work that spanned the better part of the last two decades is set to be realized when the Wasatch Food Co-Op opens its doors on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. The co-op aims to become the second in Utah through community organizing and work.

The Wasatch Food Co-Op , a culmination of nearly two decades of community organizing and work, opens its doors on Wednesday in Salt Lake City's historic Milk Block development.

Located at 416 E. 900 South, it joins the Moonflower Community Cooperative as the second co-op in Utah, aiming to become a democratic market where everyone has a voice in decision-making. The store emphasizes sustainably sourced and locally sourced goods with a mandate to have at least 20% of inventory locally sourced. The store features a wide selection of items and bulk goods, and member-owners have a say in the co-op's operations.

The Wasatch Food Co-Op is a unique entity that is distinct from other grocery stores by aiming to prioritize people over profit and reinvest profits in the community





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