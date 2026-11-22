The Latin Grammy-winning band The Warning headlines the halftime show for the November 22, 2026, NFL matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

The Latin Grammy Award-winning rock band The Warning, featuring Alejandra Villarreal Vélez, Paulina Villarreal Vélez, and Daniela Villarreal Vélez, is set to headline the halftime entertainment for the National Football League Mexico City Game. This major musical performance will take place on Sunday, November 22, 2026, during the highly anticipated regular season matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Warning Halftime Performance Details

The Warning is confirmed to perform during the halftime break of the NFL event at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. The band, known for their powerful rock sound and recent success at the Latin GRAMMY Awards, will take the stage at approximately 9:45 p.m. ET, which corresponds to 6:45 p.m. PT or 8:45 p.m. CEST. This appearance marks a significant moment for Latin rock music on one of the biggest international sporting stages of the year.

Also read 2026 NFL Playoff Picture, Week 11: NFC’s Top Seed At Stake With 49ers-Vikings Showdown

The halftime show is scheduled to begin roughly two hours and twenty-five minutes after the game kickoff. Fans attending the event or watching from home can expect a high-energy performance from the trio, who have gained international recognition for their instrumental prowess and stage presence. The performance is expected to draw significant attention from sports and music audiences alike.

NFL Game Matchup and Schedule

The Minnesota Vikings (7-2) face off against the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) in the sixth NFL regular season game ever played in Mexico City. The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET, 5:20 p.m. PT, or 4:20 p.m. CST on Sunday, November 22, 2026. This matchup features two of the prime teams in the league, setting the stage for a competitive contest on the field.

Advertisement

The game will be broadcast live on NBC, providing coverage for viewers across the United States and internationally. The broadcast will capture the action from Estadio Banorte, a venue that has become a temporary home for NFL football in Mexico. The timing of the game allows for a large number of viewers to tune in during prime evening hours in the United States.

National Anthem Performers and Celebrities

Before the football action begins, Mexican singer-songwriter Majo Aguilar is scheduled to perform the national anthem of Mexico, known as Himno Nacional Mexicano. Following that, singer MXKA will perform the American national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner. These performances set a patriotic tone for the international game.

Celebrity sightings are expected to be a prominent feature of the event, with fans hoping to spot famous actors, actresses, and recording artists in attendance. Previous NFL games in Mexico have drawn notable figures such as Eiza González and Guillermo Ochoa, and similar high-profile attendance is anticipated for this matchup. The event promises to be a spectacle both on and off the field.

Streaming Options for Broadcast Viewing

Viewers looking to watch the game without traditional cable have several streaming options available. Sling TV offers access to live TV, including NBC, starting at $49.99 per month for the first two months of service. The service provides over forty channels and includes a free cloud DVR, making it a viable option for cord-cutters who want to watch the Vikings versus 49ers game.

Advertisement

Other streaming services such as FuboTV start at $63.99 for the first month and offer over 230 channels, including local and cable networks like NBC. Hulu + Live TV is another alternative, starting at $99.99 per month and bundling Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Select at no additional cost. Peacock Premium is also an option at $19.99 per month for ad-supported viewing of live sports from NBC Sports.