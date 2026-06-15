The Warlock Brings Fiery Summons & Spells to Diablo Immortal, And Looks Good Doing It (Preview)

At long last, the Warlock class is making its way to Diablo Immortal. Once I started playing as Warlock, I didn't want to stop.

MMORPG, bringing chaotic ranged spell attacks and summons to the game. I got a chance to step into the Warlock’s infernal shoes early, and once I did, I didn’t want to stop unleashing the flames of hell.

To really get a sense of the Warlock experience, I started off at the very beginning and worked my way up through high-level play. Despite my tendency to prefer Druid builds in basically any RPG, theWarlock feels just too good to quit. Despite the caster-forward sound of the name, this build leans on Hellish summons, especially early on. But unleashing all that fury feels great, even if it is a bit hands-off at times.

Many of the early abilities you unlock as a Warlock ininvolve pulling various creatures from the depths of Hell. You get a Soulgorger companion to roam by your side quite early on, and it’s basically a gigantic demon puppy. A gigantic demon puppy that attacks everything on sight, ensuring you’re never going to miss out on a chance to grind for XP.

At times, I did wish its attack range was a bit smaller so it stopped dragging me into side battles on my way to complete quests. But this powerful companion ends every fight it starts, so I can’t complain too much. Alongside the Soulgorger, the Warlock can cast a Demonic Portal that summons an ally of your choice. Another ability infects your foes so they spawn creepy crawly creatures that add to your army of summons.

From early on, it’s easy to surround yourself with these terrors from the depths, then watch them crush your foes. You do get a handful of nice, fiery spells of your own to cast, but it does feel like this version of the Warlock leans quite heavily on summons, particularly at early levels. But oh, those abilities that do involve dealing your damage directly? They feel fantastic to use.

In particular, I love the Lash of Pain, which pulls forth fiery chains that you lash against the ground. This animation is incredibly satisfying, as it not only shows the full roll of the chains but also knocks aside any foes in its path. If I could just spam that attack on loop, I doubt I’d get tired of it any time soon.

Mixed in with the summoned creatures and main Lunatic Rush attack, this really gives the sense that you are a master of Hellfire. It’s a really satisfying series of attack animations that, paired with the class’s overall cosmetics, really nails the Warlock vibe. Courtesy of Blizzard Compared to starting in early game with other caster hybrid classes like the Druid, the Warlock does feel a bit OP to start.

Because you can surround yourself with so many summons to deal damage and absorb enemy attacks, it’s easy to avoid taking any hits yourself. I found myself with a full health bar throughout the man early dungeons, to the point that I do hope the Warlock sees a bit of a balance adjustment for its early-game potential. But it didn’t take long for me to be glad of those allies and my increasingly powerful abilities.

Once I came up against some more difficult foes, I still felt like I was doling out a delightful amount of damage. But I took some hits too, and began needing to pay attention to those Health Globes once more. Thankfully, the abilities you unlock at higher levels pack quite a punch. They also add more options for a hands-on approach if you don’t want to stick strictly to surrounding yourself with summons.

You can summon a series of fiery explosions in a casted circle of your choice, for instance, or swap the Lunatic Rush main attack for a series of fire spells. The Warlock does feel like a class you can customize to your liking, with options to lean more into summoned creatures or spellcasting. This becomes especially apparent once you get through the early levels, which do lean on summons more than spells.

The main thing I felt while playing the Warlock, though, wasIf you like to rain down a ton of attacks while surrounded by beefy demon allies, this class is an absolute must-play addition toon June 17th, along with the game’s 5.0 update.





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