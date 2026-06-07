The Waltons Star Eric Scott's Unlikely Career Path After Beloved Role

Eric Scott, who played Ben Walton on The Waltons, transitioned from child acting to running his own messenger service in Los Angeles after an unsatisfying stint in retail.

Eric Scott , best known for playing Ben Walton on the beloved 1970s television series The Waltons , made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old former child star was spotted in a casual Los Angeles Dodgers T-shirt and faded jeans, still displaying his trademark Hollywood smile. After The Waltons concluded its nine-season run in 1981, Scott initially attempted a career in retail, working at the Broadway department store for about a year. Unsatisfied with that path and anticipating another acting role that never materialized, he made a surprising pivot.

He became a delivery driver for a messenger company, eventually founding and running his own messenger service across the greater Los Angeles area. In a March 2026 interview with That's Classic, Scott reflected on this unconventional transition, describing the move as offering flexibility and ultimately working out better than expected, as he now owns the company he built.

He candidly discussed his character, Ben Walton, calling him impulsive and an 'idiot' who was far more emotional than the actor himself, though he admitted his two daughters might dispute that. Scott fondly revisits the series as a personal time capsule, noting the differences between his teenage self interpreting scripts and his adult perspective.

He credited his mother for keeping him grounded during his child stardom, ensuring he maintained a normal routine with chores and scouting, leading to his achievement as an Eagle Scout. The actor also briefly touched on his personal life, including his marriages and daughters, though details on his first marriage to actress Karey Louis and his later family with Theresa Fargo were mentioned succinctly.

This story highlights the unexpected life journey of a former child star who found lasting success far from the Hollywood spotlight





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