The Walking Dead Will GrowWell Into the Future: AMC Global Media

AMC Global Media CEO Kristin Dolan & CCO Dan McDermott on The Walking Dead Universe heading to AMC+ and growing the franchise for the future.

AMC Global Media CEO Kristin Dolan & CCO Dan McDermott on The Walking Dead Universe heading to AMC+ and growing the franchise for the future.

If you're a fan of"The Walking Dead" Universe, then you know why January 7th, 2027, is an important date. That's when the entire franchise sets up shop on AMC+, part of a larger co-production deal with Netflix. On Monday, some big names from AMC Global Media addressed the future of"The Walking Dead" Universe during.

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On the legal side, the earnings listed an $85 million charge representing a settlement of a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by"The Walking Dead" comic book creatornoted that the franchise is"closely associated with AMC.

" Helping make the streamer's case, AMC+ will have"a lot of extra content," including behind-the-scenes and additional content filmed over the years. "There's a lot with this series around multi-generational viewing and the post-apocalyptic view that is still featured on a lot of shows," Dolan added. As for what the future might hold beyond that, AMC Global Media CCO wouldn't dive into details, but he did make it clear that the plan was to grow the franchise"well into the future.

"It's not like fans of"The Walking Dead"Universe didn't have a lot to be excited about heading into New York Comic Con earlier this month. Earlier this year, we learned that AMC Global Media and Netflix had struck a new five-year, $500 million licensing deal that will see the entire TWD Universe streaming on both Netflix and AMC+, beginning in 2027.

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That means that Netflix gets co-exclusive rights to stream the original series and spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In return, AMC Global Media will be able to stream the original series for the first time ever, after Netflix held the U.S. streaming rights exclusively since 2011.bringing back the vibe of the original series while carving out interesting storylines for the franchise's future.

The stadium screening that was held during San Diego Comic-Con felt like a return to the golden years of the franchise's convention seasons. Meanwhile, fans were also being treated to some early looks at the fourth and final season ofAnd then NYCC hit, and everything felt kinda… sad. Reedus and McBride kicking off the promotional machine for the February 2027-debuting final run was a bittersweet experience, to say the least – but we were expecting that.

We were also expecting a bit more clarity from TWD CCOget, aside from more of the general reassurances that there are more stories to tell within the TWD Universe. I'm not saying that I needed specific projects announced. But if you can drop a 30-second teaser for a trio of"The Walking Dead" films, something like three years before they ended up becoming"The Ones Who Live," it's not asking for a bit more hope.

With no official decision on a possible fourth season of"Dead City" yet, we're looking at the possibility that there won't be a single"The Walking Dead" series in development by the end of April or the beginning of May. The reality is that there may not be a TWD show in production to promote at next year's NYCC, and that's kinda sad.

But if there was ever a time to have some hope, and if there was ever a day to invest that hope in, it's January 7th, 2027. That's the day when"The Walking Dead" Universe heads home to AMC+. If there was ever a time for AMC Global Media to embrace the franchise's past while laying out a road map for its future, it would be that day.

Could we see some individually produced projects co-produced by AMC Global Media and Netflix? That seemed to work quite nicely for. But if we had to go all-in, it would have to be for a proper 16-episode restart of The Walking Dead, bringing back the OG players for a massive reunion storyline that sets the stage for the ongoing series – a blend of new and returning characters, and focused on a number of communities/storylines.

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But for now, we'll simply take some promising news that the wait will be worth it – and January 7th feelsServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. AMC Global Media CEO Kristin Dolan & CCO Dan McDermott on The Walking Dead Universe heading to AMC+ and growing the franchise for the future.

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