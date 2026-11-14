The Walking Dead Streets of Survival Brings Rick and Daryl Back Together

Odaclick Game Studio releases The Walking Dead Streets of Survival on September 18 2026. Explore how this retro beat em up revives the iconic Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon partnership for fans.

Odaclick Game Studio and publisher Trailmark Games have launched The Walking Dead Streets of Survival, a new entry in the long-running horror franchise that explicitly aims to recapture the dynamic between Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon. Released on September 18, 2026, this retro-inspired side-scrolling beat-em-up allows players to revisit the iconic duo who originally captivated audiences on the AMC television series starting in 2010. The game serves as a nostalgic bridge to the early seasons where Rick struggled to protect his group and Daryl evolved from a volatile loner into a steadfast ally.

Retro Beat Em Up Revives All Out War Arc

Streets of Survival is fundamentally a side-scrolling action game that draws heavily from the All Out War storyline, a pivotal narrative arc where Rick Grimes and his allies clashed with Negan and his gang, the Saviors. The game features 12 distinct levels that guide players through familiar territories such as Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Sanctuary. These locations are teeming with hordes of walkers and hostile survivors that players must defeat using a variety of combat mechanics.

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The gameplay loop requires participants to scavenge for essential supplies, collect upgrades to enhance their capabilities, and solve environmental puzzles interspersed throughout the campaign. Developers have designed the experience to allow for multiple replays, enabling fans to tackle the same campaign with different characters and adjusted difficulty settings. This structure supports both newcomers looking for an accessible entry point and veterans seeking to master the combat systems.

Playable Characters Include Michonne and Negan

Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon are both fully playable characters, each equipped with unique abilities and signature weapons that reflect their established roles within the franchise. Rick utilizes his powerful magnum revolver, while Daryl relies on his trusted crossbow for ranged engagements. The roster expands to include Michonne, another playable survivor who wields her iconic katana for melee combat scenarios.

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For those seeking to embrace the darker side of the conflict, Negan can be unlocked after completing the main campaign. Unlocking Negan allows players to wield his barbed-wire-wrapped baseball bat, Lucille, to deliver devastating attacks on enemies. The game also features other recognizable figures such as Simon and specific walker variants like the terrifying Winslow walker and the infamous Well Walker from Season 2 of the television series.

Game Reviews Highlight Repetitive Combat Issues

Despite the nostalgic appeal, The Walking Dead Streets of Survival has received a Mixed reception in its recent updates on Steam, despite maintaining a Mostly Positive overall rating with approximately 70 percent positive reviews. Criticisms from players and reviewers have focused on repetitive combat mechanics, a relatively short campaign duration, and the notable absence of cooperative multiplayer modes. These factors have led some critics to question the depth of the gameplay beyond the initial novelty of the familiar characters.

The critical consensus reflects these concerns, with OpenCritic reviews averaging a score of 58 out of 100 and only 21 percent of critics recommending the title. However, hardcore fans of the franchise may still find value in the experience, particularly those who hold a strong affinity for the early adventures of Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon. The game is rated M For Mature by the ESRB due to blood and gore, strong language, and violence.

Pricing and Platform Availability Details

The Walking Dead Streets of Survival is available now on PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. The standard edition is priced at $19.99, offering the core single-player experience. For collectors and dedicated fans, the Deluxe Edition costs $29.99 and includes additional cosmetic items, an endless survival mode, and extra challenges that extend the longevity of the game beyond the main 12-level campaign.

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Trailmark Games has positioned the title as a return to the glory days of the franchise, capitalizing on the enduring popularity of Rick and Daryl. While the game may not satisfy players looking for modern multiplayer innovations or deep strategic layers, it successfully delivers a focused, retro-style action experience. It stands as a specific tribute to the moments that defined the early years of the zombie apocalypse narrative established over a decade ago.