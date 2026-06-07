The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 Teaser Video Released

Jimmi Simpson has posted a video to hype The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3, teasing his character Dillard as an introduction to a new clip. The video gives fans a fresh look at Dillard, who is introduced to Negan with an open bar, a sharp edge, and a vibe that instantly stands out. According to Seth Hoffman, Dillard is Negan's dark mirror, showing the psychological toll of surviving alone for years.

Jimmi Simpson has posted a video to hype The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 , teasing his character Dillard as an introduction to a new clip.

In the clip, Dillard is introduced to Negan with an open bar, a sharp edge, and a vibe that instantly stands out. According to Seth Hoffman, Dillard is Negan's dark mirror, showing the psychological toll of surviving alone for years. The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 also adds Renata and Luis, new players set to reshape Maggie and Hershel.

Renata is described as a disarmingly charming leader with a natural ability to win people over with her optimism and convivial personality. Luis, on the other hand, is a doctor who will play a critical role in Hershel's medical training. The new season is set to hit screens on July 26th.

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie and Negan as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, where they must navigate the dangers of the city and confront their dark past. As they try to build a thriving community, they are forced to question whether they have learned from their old wounds or whether their dark past will spell doom for the entire city.

The series has added several new characters, including Renata and Luis, who will play important roles in the new season. Dillard, in particular, is a character who has found a way to survive by himself, but there is a psychological cost to having been alone for so long. He is a flip side to Negan, and his relationship with Negan is compelling. The new season promises to be an exciting and thrilling ride, with plenty of action, drama, and suspense.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is a must-watch for fans of the series, and the new season is sure to deliver





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The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 Jimmi Simpson Dillard Negan Renata Luis Maggie Hershel

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