The Walking Dead: Dead City - Negan and Dillard's Deadly Alliance Teased in New Preview

AMC's 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' is set to introduce an unprecedented alliance in its upcoming season, with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) teaming up to search for Maggie's abducted son, Hershel, in the dangerous streets of New York City. A new exclusive preview from IGN Live 2026 offers a sneak peek into an unexpected partnership between Negan and Dillard (Jimmi Simpson), which could spell trouble for the characters in the upcoming chapter.

AMC 's ' The Walking Dead: Dead City ' is set to introduce an unprecedented alliance in its upcoming season, with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) teaming up to search for Maggie 's abducted son, Hershel, in the dangerous streets of New York City.

Their journey will see them confront Croat (Željko Ivanek), a former member of Negan's old organization, The Saviors. A new exclusive preview from IGN Live 2026 offers a sneak peek into an unexpected partnership between Negan and Dillard (Jimmi Simpson), which could spell trouble for the characters in the upcoming chapter. The clip shows Negan visiting Dillard's bar, where he finds the eccentric character treating walkers like patrons and engaging in personal conversations with them.

Dillard's unsettling calm around the undead and Negan's casual acceptance of the situation hint at their potential as a deadly duo. While Simpson's character, Dillard, was confirmed to appear in a recurring role, little is known about him.

However, the preview suggests he may lean more towards villain territory. With Negan's deadly instincts and the two characters' apparent disregard for the norm, their alliance could spell disaster. To delve deeper into 'The Walking Dead: Dead City', subscribe to our newsletter for in-depth analysis, character studies, and franchise context. The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 premieres on July 26, 2026, on AMC and AMC+





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