Major zombie franchises The Walking Dead and The Last of Us conclude in 2027, marking the end of a defining era for television horror and survival drama.

The zombie genre on television is poised for a historic shift as two of its most influential franchises prepare to conclude their run in 2027. Both The Walking Dead and The Last of Us, which have defined modern post-apocalyptic storytelling, are winding down their major series simultaneously. This convergence signals a potential end to the current era of dominant zombie television, leaving a significant void in the market for future content creators.

2027 Marks the End of Major Zombie Franchises

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is scheduled to air its fourth and final season in February 2027, marking a definitive endpoint for the character played by Norman Reedus. This conclusion represents a monumental shift for AMC, as the spinoff was one of the few remaining active projects in a franchise that has produced content consistently since its inception. The timing aligns with The Last of Us, which is also set to broadcast its third and final season in 2027, although an exact release date remains unconfirmed.

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Viewership Milestones and Critical Acclaim

Both series have achieved unprecedented success, with The Last of Us drawing viewership numbers for HBO comparable to those seen during Game of Thrones in its early seasons. Although season two experienced a notable drop in ratings, the third season promises to be a historic finale for the adaptation of the beloved video game. The Walking Dead similarly cemented its status as a cultural phenomenon, with character deaths like Glenn's ranking among the most controversial and emotional moments in television history.

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Norman Reedus and Future of the Walking Dead Universe

Norman Reedus has hinted that the upcoming season may be his last outing as Daryl Dixon, a role he has portrayed annually since 2010. This departure raises questions about the future of the broader The Walking Dead franchise on AMC. With no other televised projects currently greenlit beyond Daryl Dixon, the network faces uncertainty regarding its strategy for the brand. This could indicate a temporary pause or a complete reset for the long-running zombie universe that once dominated cable television.

Impact on the Television Landscape and Genre

The simultaneous conclusion of these two juggernauts suggests that zombie television is about to change forever. While this development opens the door for new original creations, matching the commercial and critical heights reached by these hits will be challenging. The Walking Dead originally inspired many other projects, including All of Us Are Dead and Black Summer, but The Last of Us ultimately elevated the genre with its faithful and emotionally resonant adaptation style. As these shows exit the stage, the industry must determine how to fill the gap left by the end of this dominant era.