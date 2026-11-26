The Thanksgiving story has made its mark around the world.

Thanksgiving is one of the most important days of the year for many families in the United States, but the story has made its mark on the wider world.

As Americans gather with family, give thanks for everything we're lucky enough to have, and eat the traditional turkey with all the trimmings, other countries around the world are marking the day in their own, sometimes unusual, ways. From celebrating an invasion to auctioning fruit baskets in a church, here are seven of the quirkiest Thanksgiving traditions around the world that you may have never known existed.

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Leiden While Thanksgiving is not a public holiday in the Netherlands, some places do mark it because American Thanksgiving may not exist without the Dutch. A report from The Low Countries, dedicated to information about Flanders and the Netherlands, describes how the inspiration behind the pilgrim feast comes from the Dutch city of Leiden.