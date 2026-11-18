The Wachowskis file notice to reclaim The Matrix rights from Warner Bros.

To lay out how copyright termination works, since: Under U.S. copyright law, a creator can terminate a license of rights 35 years after the original grant.

However, the creator must file a notice of termination with the rights holders between two and ten years before the effective termination date . Now that the Wachowskis have filed notice, Skydance is legally required to acknowledge their ownership, as reversion of rights occurs automatically on the termination date.

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Of course, big conglomerates like Skydance have heaps of lawyers to avoid the loss of such a potential money-maker, andfilm under a contract with former WB executive Lorenzo di Bonaventura, which covered three projects the Wachowskis worked on for the studio: TheirThe, all of which WB could say fall under that old legal chestnut, “work for hire. ” And should WB choose to argue this point and do so successfully, Gardner writes, it could renderYet the Wachoskis’ termination rights have a fighting chance, Gardner writes.

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In an earlier copyright lawsuit , and that the Wachowskis have “been encouraging” of Goddard’s sequel concept and have “even increased their involvement” with the project of late.