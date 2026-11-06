Democrats have said loudly and clearly that they want new leadership. Unfortunately, too many of the people in Washington aren’t listening.

The Voters Have Spoken—And Now Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries Must Go Democrats have said loudly and clearly that they want new leadership. Unfortunately, too many of the people in Washington aren’t listening.

On Tuesday, Democratic voters, independent voters, and even some Republican voters spoke loudly and clearly: they want this country to go in a different direction. This is an amazing, unprecedented moment in my lifetime. I’m 46 years old, and this is the most hopeful political moment I’ve ever experienced.

Also read Here's Why Women — and Moms — Won Big in the Midterms

However, the Democratic leadership we have today is completely ill-suited for this moment. They do not have the vision for what it’s going to take to rebuild the trust the American people have lost in their government, their institutions, and theWe’re going to do our dead-level best to make sure they hear us and make sure they see the names. We’re going to start sending text messages, running ads, and getting loud.

We’re going to get in their faces and make it impossible to ignore what Democrats, independents, and the voters who delivered this Democratic tsunami are demanding: new leadership. US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election.

We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power. We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests.

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They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down. They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats.

People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media. Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news. Corbin Trent is an Appalachian-born general contractor and political organizer. He co-founded Brand New Congress and Justice Democrats, helped recruit AOC, and served as her first communications director.

He publishesOn Tuesday, Democratic voters, independent voters, and even some Republican voters spoke loudly and clearly: they want this country to go in a different direction. This is an amazing, unprecedented moment in my lifetime. I’m 46 years old, and this is the most hopeful political moment I’ve ever experienced.

However, the Democratic leadership we have today is completely ill-suited for this moment. They do not have the vision for what it’s going to take to rebuild the trust the American people have lost in their government, their institutions, and theWe’re going to do our dead-level best to make sure they hear us and make sure they see the names. We’re going to start sending text messages, running ads, and getting loud.

We’re going to get in their faces and make it impossible to ignore what Democrats, independents, and the voters who delivered this Democratic tsunami are demanding: new leadership. Corbin Trent is an Appalachian-born general contractor and political organizer. He co-founded Brand New Congress and Justice Democrats, helped recruit AOC, and served as her first communications director.

He publishesOn Tuesday, Democratic voters, independent voters, and even some Republican voters spoke loudly and clearly: they want this country to go in a different direction. This is an amazing, unprecedented moment in my lifetime. I’m 46 years old, and this is the most hopeful political moment I’ve ever experienced.

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However, the Democratic leadership we have today is completely ill-suited for this moment. They do not have the vision for what it’s going to take to rebuild the trust the American people have lost in their government, their institutions, and theWe’re going to do our dead-level best to make sure they hear us and make sure they see the names. We’re going to start sending text messages, running ads, and getting loud.

We’re going to get in their faces and make it impossible to ignore what Democrats, independents, and the voters who delivered this Democratic tsunami are demanding: new leadership. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different.

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